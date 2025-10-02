TV presenter Stacey Solomon has reacted to the “heartbreaking” news that two people have died in an attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur. Yom Kippur is the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

At least two people were killed in the attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, in this morning’s attack (October 2).

What happened in Manchester today?

At 9.30am today, a car was driven into a crowd before the male driver started stabbing people. As well as the two people who have lost their lives, police have said that four other people are currently in a serious condition.

The suspect was feared to be wearing an explosive vest. He was shot dead within seven minutes of the initial call to the emergency services, Greater Manchester Police’s chief constable, Sir Stephen Watson said.

Now Stacey has broken her silence on the attack. And she’s revealed she’s “scared” as well as “heartbroken”.

Stacey Solomon speaks out over Manchester synagogue attack

Posting to her Stories, Stacey shared her heartbreak over the atrocity. She also said that she’s aware that no matter what she says, “someone, somewhere won’t like it”.

Posting white text against a black background, she shared: “It is heartbreaking to hear of the attack at a synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected.”

Stacey then added: “I’m also thinking of anyone right now who feels scared for themselves and their loved ones just because of who they are. Being Jewish feels scary and that is heartbreaking.”

Turning her attention to the war in Gaza, she then continued. The star added: “It goes without saying, although I’ve said this before. My thoughts are also with the innocent people in Gaza. Being proudly Jewish and being against the horrific attack today does not cancel the other.”

Sadly, she added: “I realise no matter what I say, someone somewhere won’t like it. But all I really have to say is that none of this is okay.”

