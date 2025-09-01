Lucy Beaumont has sparked engagement rumours – more than a year after her split from Jon Richardson.

Celebrity Gogglebox stars Lucy and Jon announced in April last year that they had gone their separate ways. The former couple – who tied the knot in 2015 – share one daughter Elsie Louise, eight.

Since then, Lucy has reportedly moved on and is in a new relationship. And recently, the comedian was spotted out and about wearing a rather flashy ring…

Lucy Beaumont sparks engagement rumours after Jon Richardson split

After her split from John, Lucy is now believed to be in a relationship with sound engineer Martin Wallace

She was first linked to Martin in October last year when they were spotted leaving the Lowry Theatre in Manchester together. That same month they were spotted in Harrogate, walking out of the Royal Hall.

And, over the weekend, the mum-of-one was seen wearing a ring on her engagement finger at The Big Festival, held at Alex James’ Cotswolds farm.

In photos obtained by MailOnline, for the event, Lucy rocked a sleeveless blue-and-white top and ripped jeans with sandals. She wasn’t snapped with Martin at the event, but Lucy was seen wearing a flashy gold ring.

Why did Jon and Lucy split?

Lucy and Jon first struck up a romance in 2013 and went on to work together on several shows including Meet The Richardsons and Celebrity Gogglebox – which they joined in 2022.

However, the pair announced their split in April last year. A statement shared by PA news agency said: “After nine years of marriage, we would like to announce that we have separated.

“We have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways. As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being. We will be making no further comment.”

Lucy on split from Jon

A few months later, Lucy spoke about the split for the first time. She told OK!: “People might think I should talk about it because we were so public and everyone knew us as a couple, but I won’t, and not because there’s any animosity.

“We both agreed that while it might be weird for other people not hearing anything about it, we wouldn’t talk about anything to do with the marriage or each other.”

Talking about her new outlook to life now she is in her forties, Lucy added: “I don’t feel any different really. Just a bit angrier and not willing to take any [explicit] from anyone.”

