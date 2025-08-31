Presenter and Celebrity Gogglebox star Johnny Vaughan has been supported by fans after announcing the sad death of his “dearest” father.

The TV presenter took to his Instagram on Sunday Morning (August 31) to share the sad news.

Alongside a series of photos of his dad, Randall, Johnny paid tribute to him in an emotional caption.

Celebrity Gogglebox star Johnny Vaughan reveals dad’s death

On Sunday (August 31) Johnny announced that his dad, Randall Vaughan had died aged 91.

The Big Breakfast Star uploaded several photos of Randall over the years. In the caption, Johnny penned: “My Dearest Dad has gone and I’m so very sad.”

He then included a quote which read: “I will find you in the morning sun and when the night is new: I’ll be looking at the moon but I’ll be seeing you.”

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to send their condolences and support. One person wrote: “Thinking of you and your family at this very sad time.”

Fans rally around Johnny

Another follower chimed in and added: “Sorry to hear of your loss. He sounded like an incredible character everytime you mentioned him on the wireless! I’m sure he was exceptionally proud of you.”

A third penned: “Best wishes John, followed you for years and you talked about him constantly.”

Johnny’s Celebrity Gogglebox co-star Denise Van Outen also said: “Thinking of you Johnny. Sending you the biggest hug.”

Kelly Brook wrote: “So sorry to hear this sending you all the love in the world.”

Johnny on his ‘hero’ father

Johnny – who joined Celebrity Gogglebox in 2020 – and his father were incredibly close. In 2012, he praised his dad and called him is “hero”. Recalling his tough childhood, Johnny told MailOnline: “My Dad is my hero.

“We lost everything and my parents split up at the same time.”

Johnny went on: “Dad could no longer afford the school fees, but I was allowed to stay on and he was still paying them ten years later. It was as if I had a scholarship, even though I wasn’t particularly bright!”

