Love Island star Amy Hart gives birth to ‘gorgeous’ second baby and fans already know exactly who he looks like

Love Island star Amy Hart has given birth to her second baby – and it’s a boy!

The star, 33, who shot to fame in 2019 after appearing on the hit ITV2 show, shared the happy news on Instagram last night (Sunday, March 8), and fans are thrilled!

Amy Hart shares her baby joy

Taking to Instagram last night, Amy and her husband, Sam Rason, revealed that they’ve welcomed another baby boy into the family.

Amy shared some adorable snaps of herself and Sam cuddling with their newborn, as well as a heartwarming picture of their eldest son, Stanley, three, planting a kiss on his little brother’s head.

“Another Beautiful Boy To Love,” Amy captioned the post.

“He is just gorgeous, and we are so in love already! Fortunately, our day walking around the farm may have brought him early, as at 8lbs 6, not sure three more weeks were needed,” she then continued.

“Stanley is completely besotted with his little brother and can’t wait for him to join his Basketball team. So much to catch you all up on, as always, it’s never drama-free! Sam, Amy, Stanley, and……NoNameYet xxx,” she then added.

Amy and Sam have welcomed another baby boy (Credit: Splash News)

Fans send their love

Amy’s fans and followers were thrilled with the news and took to the comment section to send their love.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!” Love Island star Indiyah Pollock gushed.

“Yay, congratulations, beautiful girly,” Georgia Harrison wrote.

“Congratulations!! Hes Stanleys double,” another follower said.

“Oh my goodness, what wonderful news. He has Stanley’s gorgeous lips already. Stanley looks like he has stepped into big brother duties perfectly. Congratulations to you all, xxx,” another wrote.

“Oh my! What a little beauty. Looks just like Stanley! So lucky x,” a fifth follower added.

“Congratulations, Amy!! He’s gorgeous,” another said.

Amy’s followers were so happy for the star (Credit: Cover Images)

Amy’s pregnancy announcement

Amy shared the news that she was pregnant with her second child back in November.

She shared a picture of herself, Sam, and Stanley, walking through a pumpkin patch in West Sussex. The video also saw Amy show off her baby bump.

“Sam & I are over the moon to share… we’re expecting again,” she captioned the post.

“This time the journey has been longer. After two heartbreaking miscarriages in the last year, we’re both very excited, yet the anxiety and nerves are hard to settle,” she continued.

Amy explained that the couple waited to share the news, but the baby bump was now “impossible to hide”.

The video, which featured clips of the family at the pumpkin patch, Amy and Sam sharing a kiss as she held up her sonogram, and Sam and Stanley putting pumpkins up their shirts, ended with the caption: “Baby Rason, coming 2026”.

