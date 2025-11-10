Love Island’s Amy Hart announces she’s expecting second baby after two heartbreaking miscarriages

Love Island alum Amy Hart has shared the exciting news that she’s expecting her second baby, following a difficult year marked by two miscarriages.

The 31-year-old reality star, who rose to fame on season 5 of Love Island in 2019, took to Instagram on Sunday (November 9) to reveal she and her husband Sam Rason are expanding their family once again.

The couple welcomed their first child, Stanley, in 2023. They shared the announcement with a video filmed by James Bainbridge (@adlib_tv) at a pumpkin patch and an honest caption about their emotional journey.

“Sam & I are over the moon to share… we’re expecting again,” Amy wrote alongside the video, which showed her cradling her bump in a brown knit dress and beige coat.

“This time the journey has been longer,” she continued. “After two heartbreaking miscarriages in the last year, we’re both very excited, yet the anxiety and nerves are hard to settle.”

Amy explained that the couple chose to wait before sharing the news due to the anxiety surrounding the pregnancy. But now, she said, “the bump is impossible to hide”.

The video featured clips of the family at the pumpkin patch, including a sweet kiss between Amy and Sam as she held her sonogram in front of her bump, and a moment where Sam and Stanley mimicked Amy’s bump with pumpkins under their shirts. The video ended with the text: “Baby Rason, coming 2026.”

After suffering two miscarriages this year, Amy revealed that she is expecting her second child (Credit: ITV)

‘It definitely has been an anxious journey’

Sam, who married Amy in Spain in September 2024, commented under the post with his own touching message.

“I can’t wait for our family to grow again,” he wrote. “It definitely has been an anxious journey for us both over the past 10 months, and I still feel it each day that passes.

“I love being a father and watching you grow as a mother. And to see Stanley become a big brother will be a special experience. Love you millions.”

The couple’s famous friends were quick to send their love. Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague commented, “Awwwww mama!!!! Congratulations!” with heart emojis, while fellow season 5 alum Yewande Biala added: “Congratulations.”

Fans also filled the comments with messages of support.

“So happy for you all!!! Huge congratulations!!!!” one fan gushed.

Another wrote: “Congratulations to you all. I understand the anxiety following a miscarriage.”

“OMG, I’m so happy for you all,” a follower cheered. “Stanley will be the best big brother.”

Amy has been open about her fertility plans in the past. In April, she told Closer that she and Sam were actively trying for another baby and that she’d been “making small lifestyle changes to get baby-ready”.

“I’ve got all my ovulation sticks and supplements,” she said at the time. “I’m reading a book about fertility and following all the advice.”

As for the future, Amy hasn’t ruled out more children.

“I’ve always said I wanted four,” she admitted. “But now I’m thinking maybe two, though Sam reckons we will have more.”

