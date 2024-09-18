Star of Love Island Amy Hart has married her partner Sam Rason in Spain a year after the pair announced their engagement.

Loose Women regular Amy rose to fame as a contestant on the ITV dating reality show Love Island in 2019. She became a guest panellist on Loose Women that same year.

Since forming a relationship with tech entrepreneur Sam, the couple has welcomed a son, Stanley, in 2023.

While in Spain, Love Island star Amy married Sam (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Love Island star Amy Hart married husband Sam in Spain

In an Instagram post shared this week, Amy posted several images alongside her husband Sam and their son Stanley in Spain.

Within the snapshots, the reality star stunned in a lace, floral-patterned white dress while sporting her wavy blonde locks down.

In her caption, she revealed the pair tied the knot.

“No wedding pictures yet so have our Friday night gallery! A lovely chilled evening with our friends and family,” she wrote.

In a previous interview with Heat, Amy detailed their wedding.

“So, it’s a four-day wedding, of course. The first dance isn’t a song written for a musical, but it has been in a musical, and one of my friends who has just left the West End production of Hamilton is singing it,” she said.

“At one point, he wasn’t sure he would come to the wedding, because he has another friend getting married on the same day.”

“But get this – both our weddings are in Spain, only 35 minutes away from each other. He’s going to their ceremony and drinks, and then to ours for the meal and the first dance. It’s fate,” she continued.

According to the Daily Mail, Amy and Sam are expected to spend their honeymoon in Las Vegas.

Amy and Sam are expected to honeymoon in Vegas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Cannot wait for the wedding pics!’

Following the announcement, Amy’s followers expressed their excitement over the news.

“You all look amazing, can’t wait to see the wedding pictures,” one user wrote.

“Cannot wait for the wedding pics! Your hair and make up look insane,” another person shared.

“Gorgeous!! Love this outfit and your hair. Cannot wait to see the wedding pics. Enjoy xxx,” a third remarked.

“I hope your weekend was everything you wanted and more, huge congratulations x,” a fourth commented.

