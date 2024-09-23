Loose Women star Amy Hart tied the knot last week – and her wedding day was most definitely one to remember!

Amy rose to fame as a contestant on the ITV dating reality show Love Island in 2019. She became a guest panellist on Loose Women that same year.

Since forming a relationship with tech entrepreneur Sam Rason, the couple has welcomed a son, Stanley, in 2023. Last year, they got engaged and fast forward to last week, Amy and Sam said their “I do’s” during their lush Spanish wedding.

But what famous singer performed? And how many dresses did Amy change into during her wedding? Keep reading to find out…

The pair tied the knot recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amy Hart and Sam Rason wedding

It’s fair to say Amy and Sam pulled out all the stops for their four-day Marbellan wedding extravaganza.

The pair threw the bash at Casa de la Era, an ancient wheat farm with sea and Mountain Views. The telly fave had seven bridesmaids on hand, as well as Sam’s six groomsmen.

Amy and Sam’s son, Stanley, was there too, as well as the couple’s nearest and dearest.

Amy Hart wore three dresses at wedding

For Loose Women star Amy’s special day, she opted for three different outfit changes (because why not?!).

When walking down the aisle, she rocked an off-the-shoulder dress with a matching French lace veil. But according to Amy, finding the dress was not as easy as she thought.

“Everything I tried on at first felt too pageant-ey or like it should be on a red carpet,” she told OK!. But it was one dress by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad that changed everything for Amy.

She explained: “When I walked out and saw it in the mirror, and then they put the veil on, I knew straight away it was the dress for me.”

Later on, during the reception, Amy changed into a fringed Nadine Merabi dress with a small Bow Veil Mina Mollie. And according to Amy, this was the same one worn by Jenifer Lopez!

No stranger to major fashion moments, Amy opted for a final dress change in the evening. She ended the night wearing a feather-trimmed sparkly Mode & Affaire dress, teamed with some personalised Havaiana sandals that they had made for the guests.

TOWIE star James performed (Credit: ITV)

Amy Hart got celebrity singer perform

Making the most of her showbiz pals, Amy recruited a famous face to help out and perform at the reception: TOWIE star James ‘Arg’ Argent.

Local artists Melissa Carver, Johnny G, Masquerade Duo performed first. They were then followed by James who came out and “surprised everyone”.

“A lot of our friends won’t come back to this part of Spain and won’t see him perform live again so the fact we could do that for them was amazing,” Amy said.

Sam then added: “And both of our mums were first in line to get a picture with him!”

Amy looked stunning on her wedding day (Credit: Cover Images)

Amy’s son Stanley’s ‘cute moment’ at wedding

Amy and Sam’s son Stanley – who they welcomed in 2023 – was able to witness his mum and dad’s special day.

Standing with his emotional dad, Stanley held onto his elephant blanket as he waited for Amy to appear at the top of the stairs. And when Stanley saw his mum, the youngster’s reaction made Sam “snap out of the emotion.”

He recalled: “I started to get emotional when the bridesmaids came down the steps but then when Amy suddenly arrived, wow. I saw her appear and she looked incredible in her dress. When she started to come down the stairs with Ian, I looked at Stanley who was looking at me, then he turned and saw Amy, and when she got closer he said, ‘Mummy, mummy’ and that cute moment made me snap out of the emotion a bit and be present. It was very special.”

Read more: Loose Women favourite Denise Welch says she’s ‘wet herself on air’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.