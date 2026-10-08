Lorraine Kelly has paid a sad tribute following the death of a member of her Change + Check Choir.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, the ITV presenter shared a photo of herself alongside choir member Hazel.

Lorraine’s Change + Check campaign encourages individuals to check themselves and be aware of signs and symptoms of breast cancer. The campaign has regularly featured on her ITV show.

Lorraine Kelly paid tribute to Hazel (left), a member of her Change + Check Choir, following her death (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly pays tribute to Change + Check Choir member Hazel

Writing on Instagram, Lorraine said: “Sad news. Our Hazel has died. Thoughts with her family and friends and all the members of our Change and Check Choir.

“Glad I got to know this force of nature. CHECK YOUR BOOBS!!!”

Her followers shared their condolences in the comments. One person said: “Sad news indeed. She was however admirable – as are you and all your fabulous girls – for raising awareness and facing the challenges head on!”

Another wrote: “Truly a wonderful woman, who was a joy every time she was in the studio. Sending her family so much love.”

Meanwhile, someone else commented: “Oh my goodness I am lost for words. What a special, kind lady, I am lost for words, what a honour to know Hazel.”

Hazel appeared on Lorraine as part of the choir (Credit: ITV)

Hazel appeared on Lorraine show after meeting King Charles and Queen Camilla

Last year, Hazel appeared on Lorraine’s ITV show to discuss performing in front of King Charles and Queen Camilla with the choir.

When asked what she spoke to Queen Camilla about, Hazel said: “We had a chat about the weather. She was saying how nice the weather was for this time of year down South.

“I said, ‘Woah, woah, woah, hang on a minute. It’s nice up North too.’ We were chatting away, she was lovely.”

Read more: Lorraine Kelly warns Harry and Meghan amid claims they’re ‘planning apology to royal family’

According to the Lancashire Telegraph in 2024, Hazel said she was able to identify her breast cancer after watching a section of Lorraine.

She said: “It was an important moment for me. I am oblivious to these sorts of things. I never used to check myself and it is one of those things you don’t think you will get it.

“I don’t think I would have bothered with the symptoms, and I am so glad I watched it when I did.”

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