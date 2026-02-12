Loose Women star Andrea McLean caught up in deadly floods sweeping across Spain as she admits ‘it’s been scary’

Loose Women star Andrea McLean has revealed that she is safe amid deadly flood sweeping through Spain.

Andrea, 56, quit the UK last summer to set up a new life in the Mediterranean after her brush with death due to sepsis.

But in recent weeks, fans noticed Andrea had gone to ground.

The TV star, who was Loose Women’s main anchor for 13 years, usually shares regular updates about her antics on Instagram.

Andrea has now emerged and revealed she’s been keeping deliberately low amid awful storms raging across Spain.

Loose Women’s Andrea McLean escapes deadly Spanish floods

Taking to Instagram, Andrea has filmed a quick video to reassure her followers that she’s alright.

She shot the footage while she walked her pet dog, and the background showed a glimpse of blue sky.

Andrea says: “I haven’t really checked in this year. I know in the UK, the weather has been very wet and miserable. But it has also been the same here.

“We’ve had storm after storm after storm where we are in Spain.

“It’s just horrible It’s been awful, really awful.

“It’s been terrible, there’s been flooding and people being evacuated. It’s just horrible. Sad and frustrating and scary for everybody involved.”

Andrea reassured fans that her property has not been affected by the bad weather.

She adds: “We’ve been really lucky, our flat is on slightly higher ground and we’re okay.

“Every time I opened Instagram, there’s all the things happening elsewhere in the world and I felt a bit bleak for a while.”

Andrea’s followers have been quick to reply to her.

One fellow ex-pat said: “20 years on the Costa del Sol and never known the weather this bad… also the wind is relentless.”

Another fan added: Glad to see you have a little weather improvement there today, Andrea.”

And someone else wrote: “Yes here in Portugal too. It’s been awful. Soils, banks and damns saturated and some have burst. There’s more rain and wind to come later tonight and tomorrow…”

Andrea moved to Spain last summer after a brush with death (Credit: ITV)

Andrea quits the UK

In July 2025, Andrea revealed that she had sold her Surrey home and moved to Spain with her husband, Nick Feeney.

She previously said in April that she’d almost died after doctors diagnosed her with pneumonia and sepsis.

Andrea had been rushed to hospital after she collapsed on her bathroom floor.

She told The Mirror: “I didn’t realise how severe my illness was at the time.

“But the doctors had told my husband, Nick, that had I not got to hospital when I did, had we waited another 24 hours to call for help, I may not be here now.”

Andrea revealed her move to Spain in an emotional Facebook video.

She said while crying: “It’s been really well documented I’ve had a shocker over the past couple of years.

“What it made me realise is you only get one shot and you have to seize the day.

“I’ve always wanted to live by the sea and in the sun, so that’s what we are doing. You don’t know how many moments you have left.”

