Loose Women star Andrea McLean has broken her silence following reports she is set to quit life in the UK and move to Spain.

The huge move for Andrea comes after the presenter, 55, lost a huge amount of money after leaving the ITV show and almost died after contracting a life-threatening infection…

Loose Women star Andrea McLean’s difficult 2025

Andrea has had a difficult 2025 so far, and is now looking for a fresh start.

The star, who quit Loose Women back in 2020, saw her business dissolved in February. This is despite a huge investment from the sale of Andrea’s £1m Surrey home. The most recent accounts for her former business, published in December 2023, showed it had just £292 in assets.

In April, the star also revealed that she had come within 24 hours of dying. Andrea was rushed to hospital before being diagnosed with pneumonia and sepsis.

Speaking to The Mirror at the time, she said: “I didn’t realise how severe my illness was at the time. But the doctors had told my husband, Nick, that had I not got to hospital when I did, had we waited another 24 hours to call for help, I may not be here now.”

The star sparked concern when she collapsed in her bathroom. Paramedics rushed to stabilise her dangerously low blood pressure.

Andrea McLean’s hospital dash

Writing on her Substack in February, the star explained that her body had been weakened after contracting Covid three times. She’d also been battling the effects of Long Covid, and a nasty bout of the flu in December.

“I can’t remember much about A&E other than it was thorough. Questions, scans, lots of needles, and possibly the most painful insertion of a catheter ever experienced,” she said.

Andrea’s focused on what really matters – family and friends.

“Then my X-ray and CT scans came back. I had severe pneumonia, Acute Kidney Injury, and sepsis. Things happened quickly; drips, super-strong antibiotics via IV and orally, and I was transferred to the Emergency Assessment Ward,” she then continued.

She later continued, saying: “It’s now February, and I’m still not well enough to handle normal stuff like getting up and rushing out the door to do the jobs I’d been booked to do, because every part of that process would end with me falling down, or at the very least sitting on a tube station floor feeling very unwell and embarrassed at the stares. I’m still having ‘funny turns’ while out for a walk, or attempting the mildest of exercise.”

Andrea’s move abroad

Earlier today, The Sun reported that Andrea is keen for a fresh start on the continent, where she can focus on her writing. The star is already the author of three best-selling books.

“It’s been a tough couple of years and the business never financially recovered. Andrea made the decision to dissolve the business officially earlier this year,” a source told the publication.

“Now she’s planning a new life in Spain with husband Nick [Feeney]. After she nearly died, Andrea’s focused on what really matters – family and friends,” they then continued.

“She’s in a really good place, positive, loved up with Nick still, her kids are all grown up so she’s happy and making life work for her.”

Now Andrea has spoken out in a very emotional video.

Andrea addresses Spain move

“You may have seen or heard in the papers that we are moving. And yes, we are,” she said, showing off some packed boxes behind her.

“I wasn’t going to say anything just yet, but in a nutshell a conversation I had with someone ended up in the papers, so here we are,” she then continued.

“Lots of reasons for this. It’s been really well documented that obviously, I’ve had a bit of a shocker over the last few years. Not only health wise, but obviously my business failing and then it culminated at the start of the year with, I had been very unwell. And what it made me realise is oh gosh, you only get one shot, and you have to seize the day,” she then continued.

Loose Women star Andrea McLean in tears

As she teared up, her husband came into frame to give her a cuddle.

“I don’t know why I’m crying. Oh so silly, I didn’t mean to do this. Those of you who know me, know I have always wanted to live by the sea and in the sun, and so that’s what we’re doing. The timing of course is not perfect – timing isn’t always perfect.

‘There is never a perfect moment, but what I realised at the start of this year is you don’t know how many moments you might have left. You have to seize them. It’s a good thing, it’s scary. I have no idea how things are going to pan out,” she then said.

