Liz McClarnon welcomes miracle first baby with husband Peter after years of IVF

After years of fertility struggles, Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon has finally welcomed her first baby with husband Peter Cho.

Liz first shared her pregnancy news back in May 2025, posting an emotional video from her garden.

In the clip, she revealed the incredible journey she and Peter had been on, following years of IVF and heartbreaking setbacks.

“I started to record a video of me just telling you, but I got too emotional, so I thought I’d just hide behind this little announcement instead,” she wrote.

“I just can’t believe we’re here. So many have been through exactly what I went through and worse. I want to share what I can and add my voice and ears to those who already help others understand or deal with all that comes with IVF and loss after so much hope.”

Now, Liz has shared that the tot has arrived.

Liz McClarnon welcomes first baby

Writing on an Instagram Stories post today (November 2), Liz shared a picture of herself giving the thumbs up, letting her followers know that the baby had arrived.

She shared: “Little man arrived early. It started out a bit scary but all went well in the end.”

Liz hasn’t shared a picture of the baby yet, or told fans his name.

Fertility struggle

Liz, 44, had always been open about her fertility struggles.

In 2009, after an emergency surgery, the singer discovered that her fallopian tubes were stuck together. This discovery left her unsure if she’d ever be able to have children.

“Having thought even briefly that I might never be able to have my own children made me realise what agony that would be,” Liz said at the time.

Her pregnancy announcement showed her standing up from a bench and turning sideways to reveal her baby bump.

“I’m pregnant! We feel like we’ve been given the world!” the text on screen read.

Liz’s long journey to motherhood

This long-awaited moment is the happy ending Liz had dreamed of for so long, following a string of past relationships and public heartbreaks that spanned her Atomic Kitten years.

From her broken engagement to Blue’s Lee Ryan to high-profile flings with Kian Egan and Calum Best, Liz’s love life has seen its fair share of ups and downs.

But it wasn’t until she met Peter, whom she married in a secret ceremony in 2023, that she found lasting love.

Reflecting on her past relationships, Liz once said: “I think I’ve been quite strong about not having babies with the wrong people. Some people think I haven’t had the chance. But I made a conscious decision not to have children with the people I was with.”

Now, after years of waiting, Liz has the family she always longed for.

Fans have flooded her social media with congratulations, celebrating the singer’s long journey to motherhood.

