Lisa Snowdon sends temperatures soaring as she strips to skimpy string bikini after losing 3 stone

Lisa Snowdon has left fans wowed as she showed off her incredible figure in a string bikini just days after opening up about her weight journey.

The TV star has been away in the sunshine shooting a summer collection for Bon Marche. And of course, she needed to look the part. Which obviously meant she posed in a bikini and swimwear.

However, the incredible snaps come less than a month after she opened up about her own weight journey, and how her body changed a lot during the menopause.

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Lisa Snowdon has left fans gushing (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Lisa Snowdon shows off incredible bikini body

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday (March 25) Lisa posted a video sharing the highlights of her trip. Included in the video is an incredible full-body shot of Lisa in her bikini.

In the caption, Lisa penned: “And just like that, we are done. Two very different days shooting my summer collection with Bon Marche. First day for swimwear, it was bloody cold and so windy. The second day, the sun came through!”

The star previously opened up about her weight journey (Credit: Instagram)

The star went on to thank her team for all of their contributions over the last few days. But it was the bikini shot that got all the fans in the comments talking.

One said: “You look incredible. Can’t wait to see the full collection.”

Another added: “You look fabulous in all of it.”

“Love that bikini! It all looks so good on you,” another fan commented.

Lisa has shared some of her new collections (Credit: Instagram)

What has Lisa said about her weight recently?

The glimpse at her new collection comes after she opened up about her own journey after she realised her weight “crept up by three stone” in her mid-40s. And she worked to lose that weight once she realised.

Addressing the reasons behind her three-stone weight gain, Lisa said: “It’s frustrating when menopause and ageing reduced the hormones that have kept your metabolism motoring along in the past. To be honest, I wasn’t being very mindful about what I was eating at the time.

“I was drinking a lot of coffee, having too much booze and eating lots of white rice. So, I had a little talk with myself.”

While she admitted she would “never say never” to using weight-loss jabs, she explained how she is currently looking after herself.

“Whenever I can, I have my last meal before 6pm – something light such as lean protein and vegetables – and then won’t eat for another 12 hours, which puts my body into a calorie deficit. When I eat late it affects my sleep and that affects my cortisol levels. And if I’m not careful that leads to chocolate biscuits or too many slices of toast with peanut butter!”

Read more: Lisa Snowdon reveals lasting impact of terrifying meningitis battle

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