Lisa Snowdon, 54, in weight-loss jab admission after piling on three stone during menopause

Lisa Snowdon has revealed that she was left “astonished” by her weight after seeing pictures of herself on holiday and thinking, “wait a minute, who’s that?!”

The This Morning presenter, 54, said that she didn’t have scales in her house “for years”. And, “to her horror”, her weight “crept up by three stone” in her mid-40s as she was going through the perimenopause.

She said she “only noticed it gradually” given her 5ft 10in height. But, in April 2017, she looked at pictures fiancé George Smart had taken during a trip to a hot spring in Japan. And she didn’t recognise the woman looking back at her.

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Back in 2017, Lisa Snowdon stepped on the scales and was shocked at the number staring back at her (Credit: Splash News)

Lisa Snowdon ‘astonished’ by weight gain

Writing in the Daily Mail, Lisa shared that she flew to Paris after her trip to Japan. There, she slipped into an old leather skirt. However, instead of being a “nice, normal (if short) length”, it was “like a belt”.

It was then that she said she “stepped on the scales and was astonished at the number I saw”.

Addressing the reasons behind her three-stone weight gain, Lisa said: “It’s frustrating when menopause and ageing reduces the hormones that have kept your metabolism motoring along in the past. To be honest, I wasn’t being very mindful about what I was eating at the time. I was drinking a lot of coffee, having too much booze and eating lots of white rice. So I had a little talk with myself.”

Lisa makes sure she doesn’t eat late at night and fasts to stay in shape (Credit: Splash News)

‘Never say never’ to weight-loss jabs

She then admitted that she would consider using a weight-loss jab to help her lose weight. But only if she was “really struggling”.

“Would I ever use a weight-loss jab if I was really struggling? I’ve seen some amazing research into them and how they’re helping people, especially perimenopausal women, so never say never,” she admitted.

For now, though, Lisa enjoys fasting and avoids eating late at night. “Whenever I can, I have my last meal before 6pm – something light such as lean protein and vegetables – and then won’t eat for another 12 hours, which puts my body into a calorie deficit. When I eat late it affects my sleep and that affects my cortisol levels. And if I’m not careful that leads to chocolate biscuits or too many slices of toast with peanut butter!”

Read more: ‘My parents were told to say goodbye!’ Lisa Snowdon on terrifying health battle

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