Lisa Snowdon celebrates relationship milestone with fiancé George as she admits: ‘It hasn’t been easy’

Model and presenter Lisa Snowdon paid tribute to her fiancé George Smart as the couple marked 10 years together today, reflecting on their relationship’s highs and lows with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Sharing a carousel of photos on her Instagram, the former Britain’s Next Top Model host wrote: “Happy 10 years, my love @i_smarticus. What an adventure! So very proud of us, it’s not all been easy for sure. Here’s to many many more.”

Lisa Snowd0n celebrates 10 years with fiancé George Smart

The sweet snaps gave fans an intimate look at the couple’s relationship, including shots of them lying on the grass grinning up at the camera, hiking through the countryside, enjoying matcha, posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, and embracing by a lake.

Lisa and George first dated two decades ago while working together at MTV, but went their separate ways before reconnecting in 2014.

The couple got engaged in 2017 and have since built a life together away from the spotlight. However, Lisa has always been open about their real-world ups and downs.

In an interview with HELLO! last month, she revealed that despite their long engagement, marriage is still on the table, although the details remain flexible.

“I think we will get married. We just don’t know what that looks like,” she said. “We went to a great wedding at the weekend, and it was really stripped back at a registry office, with a little party.”

She added: “The marriage thing always comes up, which is obvious because we have been engaged for a while, but I don’t have the answers. I just don’t know when or how it looks.”

‘I know nothing would change’

However, earlier this year, Lisa also opened up about her lingering hesitation around the idea of tying the knot, referencing her family’s past and societal pressure.

“It does a tiny bit for me,” she admitted of the worry that marriage might change their dynamic. “Deep down, I do know it wouldn’t. But then I think, well, my mum and dad’s marriage didn’t last, and some people say: ‘Don’t do it because it changes things.’

“So there’s 90% of me that knows nothing would change. But a tiny hint of reservation where I think it would.”

Meanwhile, fans flooded Lisa’s comments with anniversary wishes.

“10 years already?! Where’s that gone? Happy anniversary,” one fan wrote.

“10 years, wow! Beautiful couple and absolute GOALS! Happy anniversary to you both,” another gushed.

“Aw, congrats, guys,” a third follower commented, while another added: “Happy decade together! Wishing you both many more fun years.”

