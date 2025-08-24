Lisa Snowdon’s reservations over marrying fiancé George Smart

Model and presenter Lisa Snowdon first had a fling with fiancé George Smart when she was working for MTV in the 2000s.

A lot has changed since then. Now 53 years old, she has talked openly about feeling “lonely and confused” as she struggles with the symptoms of menopause.

She has also spoken about how she achieved a two-stone weight loss. She hardly recognised herself when she did.

Earlier this year, Lisa and George lifted the lid on their six-year engagement, and their feelings about taking it to the next level.

Lisa and George first became romantically involved two decades ago, but it took time for them both to be ready for a relationship with each other (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Snowdon admits ‘10%’ reservation about marrying fiancé George Smart

George Smart and Lisa Snowdon first dated in the 2000s, then spent a long time apart. Many years later, they got back together, and they got engaged in 2017. Will they ever officially tie the knot?

It is one of the few things they are not on exactly the same page about. They spoke to the Mirror earlier this year about the possibility of finally getting hitched.

Lisa – on Ainsley’s Fantastic Flavours this weekend (August 24) – said the thought that signing on the dotted line worried her, just a little.

“It does a tiny bit for me. Deep down I do know it wouldn’t [change anything], but then I think, well my mum and dad’s marriage didn’t last, and some people say: ‘Don’t do it because it changes things.’ So there’s 90% of me that knows nothing would change, but a tiny hint of reservation where I think it would.”

They have been engaged for six years (Credit: Splash News)

George ‘knows nothing would change’ about their relationship if they made it official

George’s feelings on the matter are less complicated. Or, equally complicated but in a different way. He would marry Lisa in a heartbeat, he insisted. The issue is that their friends live all over the world, so getting them all together at the same time is a logical nightmare.

“I know nothing would change, and I think that’s part of the way that this relationship works, you’ve got to have that bravery to keep doing the next step. And if you get married, it doesn’t alter anything. It’s not like we met each other six months ago so things are new. The only other thing it would change is that people would stop asking when we’re going to get married!”

Lisa clarified that she would be delighted to be able to call him her husband. She prefers the moniker to fiancé.

Having spent six years engaged to one another, they feel confident that they can work through anything. When Lisa is having a meltdown, she can go to him. He is there for her, and vice versa.

So, perhaps it is just a matter of time before they can start calling each other husband and wife. Watch this space!

