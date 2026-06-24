Lisa Riley has sparked concern from her fans after uploading a new photo amid the ongoing heatwave in the UK.

Temperatures are set to soar to 37C in some areas of the country today (Wednesday, June 24), with a red weather warning issued by the Met Office.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley)

Lisa Riley sparks concern

Taking to her Instagram earlier today (Wednesday, June 24), Lisa shared a snap of her sunburn.

The Emmerdale star, 49, shared a picture of her back, which looked very red in places.

“On Monday we went round Harlow Carr and visited York having a full tourist day with our family,” she wrote.

“I did have my factor 50 on, I truly just see the sun and instantly turn into a BRIT. Wonder which side my handbag was on?” she then continued.

“MUCHO CALOR!!!!!”

She then added the hashtags, “#me #sunburn #funny #fyp #monday”.

Fans were concerned for Lisa (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans issue a warning

However, fans were left concerned for the star and took to the comments section to issue her warnings.

“Please be careful, I’m just going into skin cancer remission. A tiny mole that was picked up on 3 years ago. I’m always careful and was before I ended up with it too. Always carry a shirt to throw on as another extra barrier,” one said.

“Oh that’s looks sore Lisa… Aloe Vera is good,” another wrote.

“Nothing #funny about sunburn I’m afraid… I’d get the moles checked if I were you,” a third commented.

“Get plenty of aloe vera on that and take care x,” another added.

“Oh no, that’s not good. Please get the moles checked,” a fifth urged.

UK heatwave

Today will see temperatures in the UK soar to almost 40C .

Southern England will see the temperature hit highs of 37C, however, the “feels like” temperature could be even higher.

More than 1,000 schools in the UK have shut today due to the heatwave, and rail passengers have been urged to avoid non-essential travel.

An amber weather warning has also been issued for Saturday (June 28).

Read more: Furious Emmerdale star Lisa Riley addresses ‘sick’ pregnancy rumours

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