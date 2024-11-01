Linda Nolan left with black eye after ‘frightening’ fall amid incurable cancer battle

Linda Nolan has revealed she has a black eye following a scary fall earlier this week, amid her heartbreaking cancer battle.

Linda, 64, was first diagnosed with stage-three breast cancer in 2005 before getting the all-clear in 2006. But in 2017 she was diagnosed with a form of incurable secondary cancer in her hip, which spread to her liver in 2020. Then in 2023, Linda sadly revealed that it had spread to her brain.

And in her column for the Mirror this week, Linda recalled a “frightening” fall that led to her getting her black eye.

Linda Nolan suffers fall amid cancer battle

Linda revealed that she suffered a fall on Monday (October 28), as she went to take her plate to the sink in her kitchen.

She was waiting for her brother Brian to arrive to take her to the hospital for her bloods.

“As I walked across the kitchen my legs just went. I had a passing realisation I was going to hit the dresser, and then I did,” Linda said.

Linda Nolan says ‘it wasn’t very funny’

Linda then shared how she “didn’t pass out” and she just lay there as she knew Brian would be turning up.

“By the time he did and helped me up – this is exactly what happened a few months ago, too, poor man – he said I had a comedy bump. It wasn’t very funny from where I was lying,” the Nolan sister went on.

Linda on ‘frightening’ fall

Linda and her brother then went to the hospital – where the consultant shared his theory on what caused the fall.

She said: “It’s frightening of course. The consultant says it might be my new chemo making my balance worse, but then again it might be that tumour I have right on the balance bit of my brain.”

Describing her “shiner”, Linda said her nose has “yellow and purple bruises”. However, she did reveal some “good news”.

Linda went on to share her excitement at getting her new “fabulous” teeth after months of waiting.

Linda Nolan cancer battle

It comes after Linda ended up falling ill three times in a week last month. Earlier this month, Linda revealed she had seen her oncologist and, after starting a new drug, the tumours in her brain are “stable”.

However, she had been suffering from another “worrying” symptom, and remembered her late sister Bernie – who died in 2013 from breast cancer – going through the same.

