Coleen Nolan shares sister Bernie’s ‘heartbreaking’ final moments at home before death

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has opened up about her late sister Bernie’s final moments at home before her tragic death.

The presenter sadly lost her sister Bernie in 2013 after a battle with cancer. She was just 52 when she died.

The former lead singer of The Nolans was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010. She received an all-clear later in 2010 after chemotherapy and a mastectomy. However, in 2012, the disease returned and spread to her brain, bones, lungs and liver.

And now, Coleen has revealed the final words she said to Bernie – before she passed away.

Loose Women star Coleen on ‘special moment’ with Bernie

This week, Coleen appeared on Scott Thomas’ podcast, Learning As I Go. During the episode, called Learning To Feel The Fear With Coleen Nolan, the TV star spoke about her final moments with Bernie.

When asked if she and Bernie had shared a “special moment” before her death, the Loose Women star replied: “She died at home… So we all went there and we were all sitting in the bedroom, we’d been there all day and night.”

Coleen Nolan reveals ‘heartbreaking’ final moment with Bernie

Coleen added: “And we started singing but she was very medicated by then so she was just in a deep sleep. But when we started singing she went ‘ugh’ with her hand and I went ‘cheeky [expletive] she’s still telling us we’re out of tune’. And we all laughed because it was so her, ‘Shut up, I’m trying to sleep’.”

The singer then revealed that everyone had a “moment” with Bernie around her bed and they were able to say what they wanted to say. She added: “It’s really weird to say because it was heartbreaking you know. But beautiful at the same time that we got that opportunity.”

Coleen Nolan on cancer fears

It comes after Coleen revealed that sister Linda issued her a warning over her health amid her incurable cancer diagnosis.

Linda, 64, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 before getting the all-clear in 2006. But in 2017 she was diagnosed with a form of incurable secondary cancer in her hip, which spread to her liver in 2020. Then, last year, Linda sadly revealed that it had spread to her brain. Their late sister Bernie also sadly died in 2013 from breast cancer.

Coleen has since shared her fears that “she’s the next sister” to get cancer – and has revealed the warning Linda has given her.

Coleen sat down for an interview with Kaye Adams on the How To Be 60 podcast. When asked if she was “scared” of becoming the next Nolan sister to develop cancer, Coleen said: “Yeah, very much so. I constantly check myself and if there’s anything I’m scared about I go back and see [her doctor].”

Coleen went on: “So I’m quite vigilant with myself. It’s just a big decision and if I found out I had the [cancer gene] would I have an elected double mastectomy? I always said I absolutely would.”

Linda Nolan gives ‘warning’ to Loose Women star Coleen

However, Loose Women star Coleen then noted how her older sister Linda told her not to undergo the operation. Explaining the reason, Coleen revealed: “She was like ‘I just wouldn’t want you to, I want you to be vigilant.’

“She just said it’s a big operation – she’s had it – the recovery from it is hard and she said she’d be so gutted for me if I went through all that and got cancer somewhere else because it doesn’t stop you getting cancer, it just stops you getting breast cancer. But, I don’t know, I think I probably would do that, but obviously it [cancer] just loves our family.”

