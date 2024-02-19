Linda Nolan warns sister Coleen over her health amid incurable cancer

Coleen Nolan has revealed that sister Linda has issued her a warning over her health amid her incurable cancer diagnosis.

Linda, 64, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 before getting the all-clear in 2006. But in 2017 she was diagnosed with a form of incurable secondary cancer in her hip, which spread to her liver in 2020. Then, last year, Linda sadly revealed that it had spread to her brain. Their late sister Bernie also sadly died in 2013 from breast cancer.

Now, Coleen has shared her fears that “she’s the next sister” to get cancer – and has revealed the warning Linda has given her.

Coleen has opened up about her sister (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan on cancer fears

This week, Coleen sat down for an interview with Kaye Adams on the How To Be 60 podcast. When asked if she was “scared” of becoming the next Nolan sister to develop cancer, Coleen said: “Yeah, very much so. I constantly check myself and if there’s anything I’m scared about I go back and see [her doctor].”

Coleen went on: “So I’m quite vigilant with myself. It’s just a big decision and if I found out I had the [cancer gene] would I have an elected double mastectomy? I always said I absolutely would.”

Linda issued a warning over her sister’s health (Credit: ITV)

Linda Nolan gives ‘warning’ to Coleen

However, Loose Women star Coleen then noted how her older sister Linda told her not to undergo the operation. Explaining the reason, Coleen revealed: “She was like ‘I just wouldn’t want you to, I want you to be vigilant.’

“She just said it’s a big operation – she’s had it – the recovery from it is hard and she said she’d be so gutted for me if I went through all that and got cancer somewhere else because it doesn’t stop you getting cancer, it just stops you getting breast cancer. But, I don’t know, I think I probably would do that, but obviously it [cancer] just loves our family.”

Linda Nolan cancer news

Last year, Linda sadly confirmed the cancer had spread to her brain. In December 2023, Linda shared an update on her cancer and she had some “good news”.

Appearing on GMB, she said: “I knew straight away it was good news by the look on my consultant’s face. He said the scans were good – MRI and CT scans. And that there’s shrinkage, with the tumour so… I wanted to put my arms around him and kiss him but I thought they might throw me out!”

Read more: Coleen Nolan will marry Tinder boyfriend but only if he signs a prenup as she declares last divorce was ‘so unfair’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.