Coleen Nolan will marry Tinder boyfriend but only if he signs a prenup as she declares last divorce was ‘so unfair’

In the latest Coleen Nolan news, she said she would only marry her boyfriend Michael Jones if they were to sign a prenup agreement.

A regular on the Loose Women panel, Coleen Nolan has been open about her previous relationships and current boyfriend. She was previously married to EastEnders actor Shane Richie, whom she had two sons — Shane and Jake — with.

After divorcing in 1999, Coleen had a daughter, Ciara, with her second husband, Ray Fensome. 11 years after tying the knot in 2018, they got a divorce.

‘I think Michael would very much like to get married at some point’

After remaining single for four years, Coleen found love in supermarket logistics worker boyfriend Michael after matching with him on Tinder.

After marrying twice, she admitted during an appearance on Kaye Adams’ How To Be 60 podcast that she isn’t ruling out another wedding. However, she would expect a prenup agreement.

“I think Michael would very much like to get married at some point. If it meant a lot to him, maybe I would, but I’d bloody make him sign a great big piece of paper before I did because I’m not going through that again,” she said.

“I’ve looked into it. 100 per cent. It’s sorted from there and it’s a reference point; no-one thinks they’re going to split up.”

Coleen admitted she never went into either of her marriages thinking, “What if it doesn’t work?” She added: “It’s traumatic enough on an emotional level, but then when there are solicitors involved and you’re dividing up everything, what it comes down to is who owns what. How much have you got? Give him 50 per cent. Off you trot.”

The 58-year-old described the divorcing period as a “horrible stage” and hopes she never has to go through it again.

‘I’ve always been against prenups’

Despite being open to one this time around, Coleen stated that she has “always been against prenups,” insisting they’re “unromantic.”

Coleen manifests that her and boyfriend Michael’s relationship will never result in anything similar again. However, she did mention that she “didn’t hate Ray” but mentioned “There were times when I was going: ‘Oh my God, this is so unfair.’”

