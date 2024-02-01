Coleen Nolan ‘extremely sad’ following breakdown of son Shane’s marriage amid his ‘cheating’

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has spoken out following news that her son’s marriage broke down due to him “cheating”.

The 58-year-old spoke about how “extremely sad” it was during a recent interview.

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan breaks silence on son Shane’s marriage breakdown

During a recent interview with OK! magazine, Coleen opened up about Shane’s marriage breakdown.

Shane – whose father is Coleen’s ex, Shane Richie – hit headlines last year amid claims he had cheated on his wife, Maddie Wahdan.

Shane, 38, and Maddie, 28, tied the knot in July 2022. However, in December 2023 it was reported that they had split.

“Shane admitted he’d cheated. Maddie can’t see any way back from the betrayal, so ended their marriage,” a source told The Sun at the time.

Now, in an interview, Coleen has said that its “extremely sad” their marriage didn’t work out.

Coleen opened up about her son’s marriage split (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women Coleen Nolan on son’s ‘extremely sad’ marriage split

“I love them both and I always will. It’s always extremely sad when something doesn’t work out – it’s always sad for both parties,” she said.

Coleen then continued, saying: “Obviously Shane’s my son – I adore him. And I still adore Maddie.

“I can sit and talk to Maddie for hours, I’ve been there and done it. But she’s doing great. I mean, she’s Miss GB, she’s beautiful and she’s a great person, and she’s got nothing to worry about. She’ll fly,” she then added.

Coleen’s marriage to Shane’s dad, Shane Richie, ended in similar circumstances, with the actor cheating on her in the 90s.

Coleen and Michael met in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan on relationship to boyfriend Michael

Elsewhere in the interview, Coleen opened up about her own relationship with boyfriend Michael.

Michael and Coleen met in 2021 on Tinder. Now, Michael has moved in with her.

During the interview, Coleen confessed that she would get engaged to Michael. However, she admitted that it doesn’t guarantee she’ll walk down the aisle.

Coleen then revealed that Michael’s desire to marry her likely stems from the fact that she’s ended things with him three times. However, she added that she’s had therapy and is open to “everything”.

