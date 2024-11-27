Days after Liam Payne was laid to rest, a new document allegedly reveals the final texts he sent his “close” friend Roger.

The One Direction singer died on October 16 after falling to death from the balcony of CasaSur Hotel. A toxicology report claimed that Liam had a “cocktail of drugs” in his system at the time of his death.

A new document written by national prosecutors claims that the 31-year-old singer had presumably asked his friends for more drugs hours before his demise.

Liam Payne final texts to his friend

The document obtained by TMZ details the last few hours of Liam Payne‘s life, including a row of texts he allegedly sent to Roger Nores.

Liam and Roger reportedly shared a close bond before the former’s death and even travelled to Argentina together. However, the duo stayed in different hotels, reports claim.

According to the prosecutor’s document, Liam sent a text to Roger on the day of his death. At around 9:32 am, the singer asked his friend: “Can you get 6 grams?” Reports presume he was referring to cocaine.

Roger later arrived at Liam’s hotel and then, they went to breakfast together. While the singer returned to his room, Roger came back to the hotel at 3:45 pm to settle some of Liam’s payments. His friend left the hotel at 4:04 pm.

Roger texted the One Direction star at 4:25 pm: “How are you?” but he never received a response.

Entertainment Daily has approached Liam Payne’s representatives for comment.

Singer’s final moments

The singer died about an hour after Roger left the hotel. The hotel staff told the authorities that Liam’s room was trashed. Pictures that emerged after his death showed a smashed TV, alcohol, and “medicines” lying around the room.

Around the same time, the hotel staff called the emergency service concerned about Liam’s state. The staff member reportedly told the emergency operator: “We have a guest who is intoxicated with drugs and alcohol. And, well, when he’s conscious, he’s breaking everything in the room. We need someone to be sent, please.”

The operator asked if they said the singer was “under the influence of alcohol and drugs,” to which the hotel staff responded: “Yes, correct. And we need someone to be sent urgently because, well… I don’t know if the guest’s life is at risk. He’s in a room that has… that has a balcony. We’re a little afraid that he’ll do something that puts him…”

Sadly, the hotel employees heard a loud sound in the courtyard around 5pm shortly after the call.

Police have charged three people in relation to Liam’s death and the investigation continues.

