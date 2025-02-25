Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’s secret to happy marriage with wife of 35 years is not as easy as it sounds

Interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen recently opened up about the secret behind his 35-year marriage to wife Jackie.

It’s refreshingly simple, but not as easy as it sounds.

As the Changing Rooms star celebrates his 35th wedding anniversary this year, he condensed his formula for a lasting relationship into just four words.

Laurence, who recently appeared on Netflix’s Celebrity Bear Hunt, shared his reflections on marriage, family and life at home…

Jackie and Laurence have been married for 35 years (Credit: Cover Images)

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen shares secret to happy marriage with his wife

The 59-year-old star first met Jackie when he was 19, and the couple have been inseparable ever since.

Together, they have raised two daughters, Cecile and Hermione. They now have four grandchildren – Albion, Demelza, Romily and Eleanora.

Reflecting on his marriage, Laurence humorously noted that while the 35th anniversary is traditionally celebrated with coral, Jackie has her own ideas.

“Although it’s known as coral, Jackie decided that every anniversary would be diamonds. Well, why wouldn’t you?” he joked to Saga last year.

When asked about the secret to their long and happy marriage, Laurence didn’t hesitate. “Yes, total and utter obedience.”

“I was only 19 when I met Jackie, but we clicked immediately,” Laurence then added.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen recently appeared in Celebrity Bear Hunt (Credit: Cover Images)

Unconventional living arrangement

The TV star also gave fans a glimpse into his unconventional living arrangement.

The Bowens reside in a sprawling 17th-century manor near Cirencester – but it’s not just home to Laurence and Jackie. The couple have transformed the historic estate into a multi-generational family haven.

This setup allows the designer’s daughters, their partners and grandchildren to live nearby while maintaining their own space.

Outrageous Homes

Later this year, Laurence will be back with another series of his Channel 4 show Outrageous Homes.

Excited to be bringing the series back, Laurence said: “When I filmed the first episode of Changing Rooms 28 years ago, I suspected that this nation wasn’t actually the aesthetic bland-scape it appeared to be and now, with Outrageous Homes Season Deux (The Glampire Strikes Back) I’ll be up to the armpits in weird.

“Homeowners who dare to be different are the beating heart of this celebratory telly feast and I can’t wait to spend time with yet more carbon-based lifeforms who will never be afraid of living life THEIR way,” he added.

