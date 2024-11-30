Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen on wife’s furious reaction over allegations surrounding his sexuality

TV star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, who is appearing on Celebrity Chase this evening (November 29), previously opened up about the reaction from his wife after he was mistaken for being gay.
Changing Rooms presenter Laurence married wife Jackie in 1989, with whom he shares two daughters, born 1995 and 1998. While the pair remain happily married, there has been speculation about Laurence’s sexuality over the years. Despite not being that bothered himself, the same can’t be said for Jackie.
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’s wife not happy about gay rumours
During a 2015 interview with Radio Times, Laurence explained he, Jonathan Ross, and David Beckham all went to the same tailor. He claimed “there was a massive wave of boys who weren’t gay but who looked after themselves”.
“But none of us ever stood up and said, ‘I’m not gay’ – we just got on with what we were doing because it doesn’t matter,” Laurence continued.
His wife, on the other hand, wasn’t pleased about it.
“Although it did [bleep] off Jackie when people mistook me as gay. And I’m certainly not secretly gay – I don’t like the idea of being secretly anything…”
Laurence said he was ‘quite pleased to find’ that wife Jackie ‘had assumed I was gay’
Having been married for nearly 30 years at the time of the interview, Laurence insisted he knew it was love at first sight. The pair met when they were 19, which Laurence described as a “complete, Olympic instant attraction”.
He went on to say that Jackie was “absolutely exquisite and naughty and posh and had the most amazing skin”.
However, he admitted that even his wife questioned his sexuality when they got to know each other.
“I was actually quite pleased to find that she had assumed I was gay because it meant that my very, very vigorous stealth pounce was entirely unexpected and unguarded,” he said.
Read more: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’s criticism over Stacey Solomon’s ‘cold’ sense of style
So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.