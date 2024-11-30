Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen on wife’s furious reaction over allegations surrounding his sexuality

TV star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, who is appearing on Celebrity Chase this evening (November 29), previously opened up about the reaction from his wife after he was mistaken for being gay.

Changing Rooms presenter Laurence married wife Jackie in 1989, with whom he shares two daughters, born 1995 and 1998. While the pair remain happily married, there has been speculation about Laurence’s sexuality over the years. Despite not being that bothered himself, the same can’t be said for Jackie.

Laurence and Jackie have been married since 1989 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’s wife not happy about gay rumours

During a 2015 interview with Radio Times, Laurence explained he, Jonathan Ross, and David Beckham all went to the same tailor. He claimed “there was a massive wave of boys who weren’t gay but who looked after themselves”.

“But none of us ever stood up and said, ‘I’m not gay’ – we just got on with what we were doing because it doesn’t matter,” Laurence continued. His wife, on the other hand, wasn’t pleased about it.