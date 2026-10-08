Lauren Harries, 48, reveals ‘very concerning symptoms’ in fresh health scare three years after coma

Lauren Harries has revealed she was told to attend A&E for an urgent CT brain scan in a fresh health update.

According to The Sun, the former Celebrity Big Brother star shared the medical message on Instagram. It described her reported symptoms as concerning, although Lauren did not disclose what those symptoms were.

Lauren has not confirmed whether she followed the advice or attended hospital.

The update carries extra weight after Lauren Harries’ emergency brain surgery and difficult recovery during 2023. She later said the operation left five holes in her head.

Lauren, 48, spent seven months in hospital and had to relearn basic physical tasks.

Lauren was in a coma three years ago (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lauren Harries shares urgent medical advice

The correspondence was addressed to Miss Harries. In it, a doctor said they had reviewed Lauren’s recent contacts with two colleagues at the surgery.

The clinician also referred to symptoms she had reported that day.

“Your symptoms are very concerning and I agree with my colleagues that you must attend A&E,” the message read.

The email then explained why further assessment was considered necessary.

“Given your previous medical history and current symptoms, you need an urgent CT brain scan. Please attend A&E,” it continued.

No diagnosis was stated in the shared correspondence. The exact medical concern remains private.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Harries (@officiallaurenharries)

Lauren Harries’ long health recovery after brain surgery

Lauren endured a seven-month hospital stay during 2023, following serious health problems and brain surgery. She was discharged that December.

In an update after leaving hospital, Lauren described surviving a coma and facing a demanding rehabilitation.

“I was in a coma but now I’m alive,” she told followers.

She said she needed to learn how to walk and manage everyday activities again. Lauren also said the brain operation left five holes in her head.

Her account described a long process of rebuilding her independence after surgery. The latest post arrives three years after that prolonged hospital admission.

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