BBC Radio 2 has apologised after its tribute to late composer George Fenton went badly wrong.

The station admitted a production error after George Benson’s Nature Boy was played on Monday’s The Good Groove.

The track followed an 11pm news announcement about Fenton’s death, composer David Arnold said. He said the presenter then identified the tribute as being for George Benson.

BBC Radio 2 later told Radio Today: “This was a production error, for which we apologise.”

The mix-up quickly drew criticism from David and disappointed listeners online.

George died at age 76 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

David Arnold criticises the George Fenton tribute

David, known for his work on five James Bond films, praised George’s character and musical talent.

He said Fenton “deserved better than that from the company he gave voice to musically on so many brilliant occasions”.

His criticism highlighted Fenton’s musical contribution to the broadcaster across many earlier projects.

Listeners also voiced disappointment on social media after hearing about the confusion.

“Oh dear, that is shocking,” one user wrote on X.

“Fenton, Jesus Christ,” another person shared.

“Blimey,” a third remarked.

“For those saying ‘an easy mistake’ that’s absolute rubbish. It’s totally embarrassing for a national station with the resources that R2 has. It shows no fact checking, no verification & no awareness. Poor!” a fourth said.

“That’s a mighty cock up,” a fifth said.

BBC Radio 2 accidentally played tribute to George Benson (Credit: Splashnews.com)

George Fenton’s celebrated film and theatre career

George Fenton died unexpectedly at 76 on Monday (October 5), according to his family’s statement.

His family said he was survived by several relatives and a life devoted to music.

The Oscar-nominated composer scored more than 100 films during his career. His credits included Gandhi, Dangerous Liaisons, Groundhog Day and You’ve Got Mail.

He also worked on Sweet Home Alabama and Hitch. His career extended across film, television and theatre.

The National Theatre remembered George as a longstanding collaborator. He composed music for seven of its productions, starting with A Fair Quarrel in 1979.

Its tribute praised his orchestral storytelling, warmth and approach to artistic teamwork. The organisation said its thoughts were with his family and friends.

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