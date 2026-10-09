TOWIE star Lauren Goodger shares how she’s lost two-and-a-half stone as she reveals surgery plans: ‘I’ll never look like I did 20 years ago’

Reality star Lauren Goodger has revealed a two-and-a-half-stone weight loss as she plans to have her breast implants removed.

Speaking to the Daily Mail at a launch party, the 40-year-old described changes to her diet and exercise.

She said she has already had her Brazilian Bum Lift reversed and wants a more natural look. She also wants to set a positive example for her daughter, Larose.

Lauren said she has warned younger women on TOWIE against making the same cosmetic surgery choices.

Lauren revealed she will be having surgery again following weiht loss (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lauren Goodger reflects on surgery regrets

Looking back, Lauren spoke about wishing she had made different decisions when she was younger.

“I wish I didn’t have so much done so young,” she admitted.

She recalled disliking photographs of herself and hearing suggestions about what she should change. Offers of free procedures were another factor, she explained.

Lauren found fame on TOWIE in 2010. She previously told the Daily Mail that her appearance became a storyline on the programme when she was size 12.

In that earlier interview, she also described becoming preoccupied with her looks, saying it affected her holidays.

She said the fashion for a Kim Kardashian-style figure had influenced her decision to undergo two Brazilian Bum Lifts. She had also chosen veneers after paparazzi photographs made her worry about how her teeth appeared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Rose Goodger (@laurengoodger)

Lauren Goodger shares her weight loss routine

Her current routine includes Pilates and swimming, alongside changes to what she eats.

“I’ve been going to Pilates and swimming and I’ve lost 2.5 stone,” she said.

Lauren said she is enjoying eating more healthily, with chicken even making an appearance at breakfast.

She also explained that doctors had been concerned about her low blood sugar levels. Because of that, she said she avoids fasting and eats smaller amounts more often.

Lauren wants a more natural look

Lauren said she accepts that she will not look the same as she did when she was younger. Her preferred look has changed, too.

“I know I’ll never look like I did 20 years ago. But the curvy look just isn’t for me anymore. I want to be more high fashion,” she said.

For her daughter, she wants a different experience of growing up with confidence. Lauren has said she wants Larose to feel loved and know she is amazing just as she is.

With her implants next on her list, Lauren said she feels healthy and excited about what comes next.

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