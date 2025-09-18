Inside Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy’s explosive feud over daughter Bonnie – child support row; vicious texts; ‘narcissist’ claims

Former Love Island star Laura Anderson and Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy have had a tumultuous relationship ever since meeting in 2022.

What started as a whirlwind romance on Celebs Go Dating has spiralled into one of the messiest and most public celebrity parenting rows in recent memory.

While the pair were briefly united by the prospect of starting a family together, their relationship unravelled during Laura’s pregnancy.

The fallout has continued ever since, erupting into an all-out social media war filled with savage jabs, text message leaks and public accusations.

Laura and Gary met on Celebs Go Dating in 2022 (Credit: YouTube)

Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy share conflicting accounts of why they split

Laura and Gary met while filming Celebs Go Dating, and their relationship moved quickly.

But just months after Laura became pregnant with their daughter Bonnie, the pair called it quits.

Gary later claimed that the split stemmed from his refusal to relocate to Scotland to be with Laura, citing his responsibilities to his four children from a previous marriage.

“I wish I could break myself in half. I would if I could,” he told The Sun at the time.

Laura, however, refuted his version of events, stating that she had planned to move to Essex to be closer to him.

In a lengthy Instagram statement, she wrote: “I never asked or expected Gary to move to Scotland. Our plan was for me to move to Essex.”

Despite their break-up, Laura initially expressed a desire to co-parent peacefully. “She has two parents, and I want her to know that I always put her first,” she said of newborn Bonnie in early 2024.

But things quickly turned sour.

Laura accuses Gary of not ‘supporting’ Bonnie

In April 2024, Laura shared a video of herself playing with baby Bonnie in her nursery.

But while the video itself was sweet, it was Laura’s caption that truly made waves.

“How anyone could go without seeing or supporting their child is beyond me,” she claimed. “I love you, Bonnie Rose.”

The post quickly attracted attention, and Laura didn’t hold back when replying to comments. In one scathing response, she voiced her disappointment with her co-parenting situation.

“I did everything I could to make my family work. Fool me,” she wrote. “There’s no cryptic posts any more. I’m fed up hiding the truth. It is what it is.”

When another follower questioned why she was airing her dirty laundry in public, Laura stood firm, defending her decision to speak out.

“Sometimes we get fed up being the bigger person. I haven’t really aired anything, just two simple facts. Not seeing or paying for your child is a lot more damaging than me saying it,” she said, levelling accusations at her ex.

Gary has been accused of being a deadbeat dad (Credit: SplashNews)

Laura Anderson claims Gary Lucy has not seen Bonnie ‘at all this year’

In August 2024, things escalated further when Laura accused Gary of barely seeing their daughter.

After Gary posted a video of him and Bonnie, Laura commented publicly: “Instead of posting videos of the one time you saw your daughter this year, can you please reply to my text from two weeks ago please? That would be great.”

She later reiterated her claims during a Q&A on Instagram. “Fed up doing this question. Gary saw Bonnie once last year and not at all this year. This is his choice. We do not hear from him or receive any money through CMS.”

Laura added: “I’ve always felt guilty mentioning his name… but I’m only hiding the truth to protect him, which tbh I’m over/still a bit scared of. Due to him sending me a strong-worded text or press saying ‘Laura Anderson takes vile swipe…’ etc. It’s all a bit backwards, focusing on me telling the truth instead of the man not supporting his child, but hey, this is the world we live in.”

Laura and Gary’s daughter, Bonnie was born in September 2023 (Credit: SplashNews)

Allegations of financial neglect

Throughout the feud, Laura has also repeatedly claimed that Gary provides no financial support for Bonnie.

In April 2024, she vented on social media, “Why do guys get away with whatever they want? It’s mental. Imagine I didn’t pay for Bonnie’s food, nappies, clothes, etc, etc, etc, etc.

“I just think people should be held accountable for their actions. I wouldn’t be my true self if I sat back any longer and took all the crap. It’s very damaging,” she added.

As the row plays out in public, fans have been quick to take sides.

While some have rallied behind Gary, others have criticised him for what they view as absentee parenting.

In September 2024, when one troll commented on his Instagram post: “Funny you keep posting videos but never see her,” Gary shot back: “Funny for you maybe. Just like your opinion, you’re irrelevant.”

But others urged followers to have compassion, with one commenter writing: “You don’t know the circumstances of their relationship. It’s no one else’s business.”

Laura has hit out at her ex on social media (Credit: @lauraanderson1x via Instagram)

Father’s Day swipe

In June 2025, Laura took a thinly veiled swipe at Gary on Father’s Day.

Over a video of herself giving a thumbs-up, she wrote, “Cheers to the single mums that feel [bleep] for their kids on Father’s Day.” Fans were quick to interpret the message as a dig at Gary.

Gary later responded with what many saw as a pointed post of his own, sharing a throwback video of himself with his son Theodore and the caption: “Good enough to eat… Gorgeous boy. #DadsMatter.”

When a follower asked: “Thought you had a girl with Laura?” the comment was left unanswered.

Gary branded Laura a ‘narcissist’ (Credit: @gary.lucy via Instagram)

Gary Lucy accuses Laura Anderson of being a ‘narcissist’

Tensions hit a boiling point recently after Laura appeared to take a pointed swipe at exes who “hide their income”.

The drama kicked off last week when Laura shared an Instagram Story questioning the fairness of the UK’s Child Maintenance Service (CMS).

She criticised the system’s loopholes, particularly when it comes to calculating payments from self-employed parents or those who operate under limited companies.

“CMS calculation is BEFORE tax on the unemployed,” she wrote. “And nothing happens if a ‘Ltd company’ doesn’t pay or hides their income elsewhere.”

She then asked her followers directly, “Is the system fair for single parents/co-parents?”

It didn’t take long for Gary to fire back.

Within hours, he hit back with a repost of his own, sharing a quote that read: “The narcissist’s greatest asset for leverage is a child. Children of narcissists are collateral damage in their game of control.”

But he didn’t stop there. Doubling down, the Hollyoaks actor wrote: “Don’t forget… exploiting the child for financial gain on socials. Anything to keeps em ‘relevant’.”

Laura leaked a series of texts that are allegedly from Gary (Credit: @lauraanderson1x via Instagram)

Laura leaks alleged text messages

Laura hit back, leaking what she claimed are text messages from Gary, saved in her phone as “Lucifer”.

One read: “My goodness, what a nasty little cretin you are, Ms Anderson. Just been brought to my attention, ya latest pathetic beggy posts you’ve made…”

Another added: “If only I could blink and never have to have you anywhere near me or my life ever again.”

Gary’s reps said they don’t comment on his personal life.

Despite the drama, Laura has remained focused on her daughter.

Speaking to The Mirror in 2024, she opened up about the challenges of being a single parent. “I think it was hard to get my head around initially, it wasn’t what I expected. But that’s the cards I was dealt in the end. Of course, I’m going to make it work for my child, even more so. I feel like I’m a really good mum, to be honest.”

