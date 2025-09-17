Laura Anderson calls Gary Lucy ‘Lucifer’ as she leaks shock WhatsApp messages

Laura Anderson has reignited her feud with ex Gary Lucy by sharing explosive WhatsApp messages.

The Love Island star, 34, posted screenshots to social media showing a series of message allegedly from Gary, saved in her phone as “Lucifer”.

The messages came in the wake of an escalating row over child maintenance and accusations of social media exploitation.

Gary has publicly accused Laura of using their daughter Bonnie “for financial gain” to stay “relevant”.

In the leaked messages, apparently verified by The Mirror, Gary allegedly wrote: “My goodness what a nasty little cretin you are Ms Anderson…”

He also reportedly branded her posts “beggy” and “pathetic”, before declaring he never wanted her in his life again.

Laura posted the screengrabs alongside a six-step breakdown of the situation.

“Step 1. I discuss problems with the Child Maintenance System in the UK. Step 2. My ex publicly calls me a Narc.

“Step 3. The press print the above in their own weird and wonderful way. Step 4. I wake up to messages like this. Step 5. Do not feel silenced by bullies. Step 6. I am not the Narc.”

The drama began when Laura questioned the fairness of the UK’s Child Maintenance Service (CMS) in a now-viral Instagram Story. She highlighted flaws in the system, particularly for single parents dealing with ex-partners who are self-employed or run limited companies.

“CMS calculation is BEFORE tax on the unemployed. And nothing happens if a ‘Ltd company’ doesn’t pay or hides their income elsewhere,” she wrote, asking her followers: “Is the system fair for single parents/co-parents?”

Gary seemingly responded by reposting a quote that read: “The narcissist’s greatest asset for leverage is a child. Children of narcissists are collateral damage in their game of control.”

He also added his own dig. “Don’t forget… exploiting the child for financial gain on socials, anything to keeps em ‘relevant.”

Amid the drama, Laura took time to praise Gary’s ex-wife Natasha, who shares four children with him.

Posting a photo of Natasha with her kids, Laura wrote, “From one proud hard hard-working mother to another. We are lucky to call our beautiful babies siblings. You have been and still continue to be my rock. Bonnie and I love you all.”

In an interview with The Mirror last year, Laura opened up about the emotional challenges of becoming a single mum.

“It wasn’t what I expected. But that’s the cards I was dealt,” the star admitted. “Of course, I’m going to make it work for my child. I feel like I’m a really good mum, to be honest.”

She added that while her social life has changed, she’s found comfort in her online community of fellow mothers.

“It’s so relatable… it’s just full of mums. It’s just full of mums, it’s not all about ‘you’re trying to look sexy all the time’ because that’s not important.”

Laura and Gary met in 2022 while filming Celebs Go Dating and announced they were expecting a child not long after.

Despite splitting during her pregnancy, the pair briefly tried to reconcile before Bonnie’s birth in 2023. Since then, their co-parenting relationship has remained strained.

