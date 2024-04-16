Laura Anderson has lashed out at her ex Gary Lucy over the parenting of their daughter Bonnie.

The pair have been on and off since meeting on Celebs Go Dating in the summer of 2022.

Laura announced her pregnancy in February 2023, with the couple splitting early on in her pregnancy and agreeing to co-parent the baby.

Bonnie arrived in September and, after weeks of speculation, the pair reunited, confirming their romance was on again with a kiss on New Year’s Eve.

However, now it seems things are very much off, with Laura lashing out at Gary in a social media post.

Laura Anderson welcomed her first baby with Gary last September (Credit: Splash News)

Gary Lucy blasted by Laura Anderson

Earlier this week, Laura shared a video of herself with Bonnie in her nursery. She admitted that the first few months of motherhood were flying by and she wished that time would “stand still”.

However, it was her caption that raised eyebrows. Laura said: “How anyone could go without seeing or supporting their child is beyond me. I love you Bonnie Rose.”

I did everything I could to make my family work.

Fans were quick to comment. One said: “The situation with Gary has always seemed to be a bit Jekyll and Hyde…. one minute you’re both all over each other in posts, stories and videos etc, the next, he’s completely absent and then it’s cryptic memes and posts.

“If he’s choosing to be absent, more fool him as it will be his loss. But from the videos and stories you both posted of you all together at Xmas/New Year he seemed very hands-on and was loving towards Bonnie. Hopefully you guys will work out a better way of co-parenting!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L A U R A A N D E R S O N (@lauraanderson1x)

‘It is what it is’

Laura replied to the post with another scathing comment. She said: “I did everything I could to make my family work, fool me.

“There’s no cryptic posts any more. I’m fed up hiding the truth. Is what it is.”

Laura also replied to another comment about airing her dirty laundry in public. “Sometimes we get fed up being the bigger person. I haven’t really aired anything just two simple facts. Not seeing or paying for your child is a lot more damaging that me saying it,” she said.

In response to another comment, she added: “Why do guys get away with whatever they want? It’s mental. Imagine if I didn’t pay for Bonnie’s food, nappies, clothes etc etc etc etc etc.”

Gary has been blasted by Laura on social media (Credit: Splash News)

The last pictures of Gary with Bonnie that appear on his Instagram grid were posted just before Christmas.

ED! has contacted Gary’s reps for comment.

Read more: Laura Anderson’s ‘grief’ over baby with Gary Lucy

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.