Gary Lucy and Laura Anderson ‘confirm’ they’re back together with steamy kiss

Love Island star Laura Anderson and actor Gary Lucy have seemingly confirmed their romance is on again after months of teasing they had reignited their relationship.

Laura, 34, who starred on the hit ITV2 dating show in 2018, took to Instagram to share the news.

Shortly after the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, she shared a video of herself and Gary, 42, sharing a steamy kiss.

The pair met while filming Celebs Go Dating in 2022, falling for each other instead of the civilians they had been paired with.

They share daughter Bonnie, who was born in September 2023, but split in the early stages of the pregnancy.

But after weeks of speculation from fans, the former couple have now seemingly revealed they are back together.

Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy seal it with a kiss

According to The Sun, in the social media video Gary plants a kiss on Laura’s cheek, which she returns.

The pair then reportedly turn to face each other and kiss on the lips.

The post was captioned: “Happy 2024 mofos,” and was, perhaps tellingly, soundtracked to Jack Johnson’s Better Together.

In a separate video, Laura is heard saying: “Happy New Year everyone.”

She then turns the camera to show Gary and Bonnie, adding: “Happy New Year Bonnie and Daddy.”

‘What’s the situation?!’

Gary and Laura also spent their daughter’s first Christmas together, sparking more speculation they were back together.

One fan commented under their post: “I thought I saw 3-4 weeks ago they had split again? What is the situation?”

A second added: “Aren’t they back together? That’s what I keep hearing.”

While a third wrote: “We shouldn’t need to question whether they’re together, it’s just beautiful that they’re both with their beautiful baby girl on her first Christmas!”

ED! has contacted reps for Laura and Gary for comment.

Laura ‘puts daughter Bonnie first’

Laura recently insisted she was not back with Gary but they remained “on good terms”.

Speaking to Closer, she said: “I think putting your personal feelings aside and speaking to the person as a friend rather than your ex helps.

“It’s going to be a journey as she’s only a baby and this is all new to me, but I try to include Gary as much as I can.

“She has two parents and I want her to know that I always put her first.”

