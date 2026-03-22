‘I wish there was more time’: Strictly star La Voix’s emotional admission following heartbreaking death

La Voix recently shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late mum, admitting she is feeling a “quiet ache” as she navigates life without her.

The Strictly Come Dancing favourite, who will appear on Comic Relief: More Funny for Money this Sunday (March 22), opened up about her grief in an emotional post marking her first Mother’s Day since her mum Lynne’s death.

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La Voix shares emotional Mother’s Day tribute

Last Sunday, 0n Mother’s Day, the Rupaul’s Drag Race star – real name Christopher Dennis – took to social media with an emotional message.

Sharing a touching video of her mum joining her on stage during a performance, La Voix described the day as deeply emotional.

“Today is a bittersweet one,” she wrote. “It’s my first Mother’s Day since losing my beautiful mum last April.”

Looking back at the special moment, she said the crowd “went absolutely wild” for Lynne, and she “loved every second of it”.

“That was my mum… a natural star,” she said.

Reflecting on their bond, La Voix spoke about the many memories they shared.

“I’m so grateful for the lifetime of memories we shared,” she said, recalling “the laughter… the backstage moments… the chats”.

But she admitted that alongside the gratitude, there is also lingering pain.

“If I’m honest, today I’m also feeling that quiet ache of wishing there had been more time,” she continued. “More chances… More hugs… More laughs.”

The drag performer lost her mum last year (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

‘Give her an extra squeeze’

Fans of Strictly will remember that La Voix previously revealed her devastation following her mum’s sudden passing, saying at the time that her “world had gone”.

Despite the heartbreak, she continued to win over viewers before her journey on the show was cut short due to injury.

In her emotional post, La Voix also reached out to others experiencing similar loss, while encouraging those with their mums to cherish the time they have.

“If you’re lucky enough to still have your mum here, give her an extra squeeze,” she said. “And if, like me, you’re holding onto memories… I’m sending you lots of love.”

The heartfelt tribute quickly prompted an outpouring of support from fans. “The firsts are so tough,” one wrote. “She’s so proud of you,” another added.

Others praised the touching memory, calling it “precious”.

La Voix will return to screens this weekend alongside footballer Jill Scott. The duo are hosting a special Comic Relief highlights show celebrating this year’s charity efforts.

Read more: The shade! Shirley Ballas’ brutal response as La Voix makes on-air dig at judge

Comic Relief: More Funny for Money is on BBC One on Sunday (March 22) a 4.35pm.

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