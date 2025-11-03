A statement has been released from King Charles following the Cambridgeshire mass train stabbing incident over the weekend.

Shared to social media, in the statement, the monarch, 76, expressed his and Queen Camilla’s “deepest sympathy and thoughts” for those affected by the horrific knife attack.

King Charles also praised the emergency services for their response to the incident on November 1.

King Charles has issued a statement following the train stabbings in Cambridgeshire (Credit: Cover Images)

Cambridgeshire mass train stabbing

On Saturday evening (November 1), reports emerged of multiple stabbings on board a train travelling from Doncaster to King’s Cross, London.

The train departed at 18.25 GMT. At 19.39 and 19.42, Cambridgeshire Police and the British Transport Police reportedly received calls from passengers on board. They said an individual brandishing a knife had begun stabbing people on the train after it passed through Peterborough.

The train made an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon station in Cambridgeshire, where armed police and other emergency services waited.

According to reports, police initially arrested two suspects, one of whom has since been released without charge. BTP has since confirmed that Anthony Williams, from Peterborough, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, as well as one count of possession of a bladed article and one count of actual bodily harm.

Williams has also been charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection with an incident in the early hours of November 1.

11 people reportedly received treatment in hospital following the attack.

On November 2, the BTP confirmed that five casualties had been discharged from hospital and one remained in a life-threatening condition.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have extended their “deepest sympathy and thoughts” following the attack (Credit: Marco Iacobucci/IPA/INSTARimages)

King Charles ‘truly appalled’ by train stabbing

The king has expressed his sympathy for the victims and praised the response of the emergency services, in a statement shared on social media on Sunday.

Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with all those affected.

“My wife and I were truly appalled and shocked to hear of the dreadful knife attack that took place on board a train in Cambridgeshire last night,” the message reads.

“Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with all those affected, and their loved ones. We are particularly grateful to the emergency services for their response to this awful incident.”

He signed the statement off with: “Charles R.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, has also spoken out on the incident.

“The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning,” he said in a statement on social media.

“My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response. Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police.”

A “surge” in police presence will reportedly be at transport hubs across the UK over the next few days following the incident.

Read more: King Charles’ special Windsor party for Duke of Kent weeks on from Duchess’ death

Huntingdon Station will remain closed until the end of November 3, National Rail has said.

In addition, London North Eastern Railway has advised passengers that services between London King’s Cross and Peterborough may be “cancelled, revised or delayed”.

You can share your thoughts with a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.