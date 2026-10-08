Katie Price’s ex-husband Kieran Hayler ‘told 13-year-old girl to delete their texts after rape’

Katie Price’s ex-husband Kieran Hayler allegedly told a 13-year-old girl to delete messages after the third of three alleged rapes.

Lewes Crown Court heard the claim during his trial, The Sun reports. The complainant, now 23, gave evidence from behind a screen and cannot be named for legal reasons.

Kieran Hayler denies every allegation, including three rape counts and one sexual assault count. The charges concern alleged incidents at a West Sussex address between June and October 2016.

The complainant was 13 at the time, while Kieran was married to Katie Price.

Kieran is currently in court for alleged rape (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kieran Hayler message deletion claim

Before the first alleged rape, Kieran reportedly told the schoolgirl he liked her and discussed sex.

She alleges he raped her at the address on three separate occasions. She told jurors they later exchanged messages saying they loved each other.

Defence barrister Arlette Piercy challenged whether those messages had ever been sent. The complainant said she no longer had them because Kieran asked her to erase their exchanges.

“Mr Hayler was asking me to delete my messages,” she told the court.

She said they had disappeared years ago and noted that the alleged events happened a decade earlier.

She also alleged: “He kept telling me to ‘shh’, I had to be secretive and not tell anyone.”

Complainant reported allegations to the NSPCC

The complainant first reported the allegations to children’s charity the NSPCC in 2021.

The charity referred the matter to police, who interviewed her in December that year. Police first interviewed Kieran in January 2022.

He denied any alleged incident occurred and denied any sexual contact, the court heard.

Katie shares two children with Kieran (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price messages raised in Kieran Hayler trial

Jurors also heard about an exchange between Katie and the complainant in May 2017.

This happened eight months after the final alleged attack, when the complainant was 14. Katie asked whether she and Kieran had kissed, while promising protection and confidentiality.

The teenager replied: “It was just a flirt thing and he knew it was wrong. Nothing happened.”

Katie continued asking what had happened and said she wanted the truth, the court heard. Katie also suggested she could help the teenager become a star.

The complainant apologised, saying she had not wanted the conversation and that events were over eight months earlier.

The court heard that the complainant is not related to either Kieran or Katie. Kieran and Katie separated in 2018.

The trial remains ongoing.

Read more: Katie Price and Lee Andrews drama continues as he ‘refuses’ to divorce her: ‘He’ll never let her leave until she gives him what he wants’

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