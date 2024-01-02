House move sparked Kerry Katona’s three and a half stone weight loss: ‘I was going to a bad place’

Kerry Katona has revealed what sparked her major three-and-a-half-stone weight loss.

The star opened up about her weight loss in a new interview recently.

Kerry has spoken about her weight loss (On A Mission / YouTube)

Kerry Katona opens up on major weight loss

In a new interview with Closer magazine, Kerry spoke about what triggered her major weight loss journey.

Speaking to the publication, she revealed that she had moved back to Cheshire back in 2021.

“It was a big move and a big change. I got triggered because I was thinking ‘Oh god, this is where I used to do drugs’ and ‘This is where paparazzi would get me back in the day’, so it was a lot,” she said.

She then went on to reveal that she has also quit smoking since moving.

Kerry’s move sparked her weight loss (Credit: GB News)

Kerry Katona loses three-and-a-half stone

The Atomic Kitten star then continued.

When asked what her turning point was, she said that she knew she was heading into a “bad place” with her weight.

“It was affecting my mood and I was projecting it onto other people. If you’re not happy with yourself, other people can see,” she then said.

“I had to get to the best version of myself. I didn’t lose weight for anyone but me and I’m happy when I’m fit and healthy. Don’t get me wrong, it doesn’t matter what size you are if you’re happy, but I don’t feel right when I’m bigger. I’m so much more confident now,” she then added.

Kerry lost a pal recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kerry’s ex dies

Kerry’s weight loss confession comes not long after she sadly announced that her childhood friend, Deano, had passed away.

In a tribute on Instagram last month, Kerry revealed that Deano had been the first boy to “break my heart”.

“You’ll always be forever in our hearts, sooooooo many funny crazy memories we all made together!” she said, sharing a snap of her childhood pal.

“As sad as it was saying goodbye to you today it was so good to catch up with old friends and reminisce about all the funny crazy [bleep] we all got up to,” she then continued.

“Always in our [heart emojis]. What a surreal sad day. Said goodbye to one of my childhood friends! First boy ever to break my heart Deano!”

