Kerry Katona is ‘sad’ as she prepares to be without her kids at Christmas

Kerry Katona revealed her disappointment after she is set to celebrate Christmas without two of her kids this year.

The 44-year-old, who shares daughters Molly, 22, and Lilly-Sue, 20, with former Westlife star, Brian McFadden. Heidi, 16, and Max, 15, with her ex, Mark Croft, and DJ, nine, with the late George Kay, will be celebrating Christmas without her elder two kids. This latest news comes after Kerry shared her heartache following her ex’s death in an emotional post on Instagram stories this week.

Kerry Katona revealed Christmas will be different this year

Taking to her OK! column, Kerry said: “Christmas this year is a little bit different because Molly and Lilly won’t be with me for dinner. When we’re not all together, it does get me down a little bit, but I am still looking forward to it.”

She also admitted her “biggest regret” is that she can’t stay in the same room with her first husband. She explained: “There’s no animosity from my end, but we just never did that. If you can, remain friends for your children’s sake.” The pair split after just two years of marriage after Brian had a fling with a stripper.

Kerry Katona revealed she won’t be celebrating Christmas with her two elder kids (Credit: Loose Women)

Recently, Kerry recalled the incident and told Ellie McKay’s podcast that Brian went missing for three days before her publicised break-up. She said that she was busy doing a TV show called With a Little Help from My Friends when everything unfolded. “Normally when me and Brian were away from each other we would call each other 17 times a day,” she said. However, she later confessed that Brian called and said: “I want a divorce.”

Kerry Katona tribute to her childhood sweetheart

Since then, Kerry’s been in the news after she posted an emotional tribute to her childhood sweetheart. The mum-of-five shared a snap of her late pal which she captioned with “RIP”, followed by a broken heart emoji. She then shared a touching message from her bed to her first love alongside a snap of her with tears streaming down her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

She wrote: “You’ll always be forever in our hearts, so many funny crazy memories we all made together. As sad as it was saying goodbye to you today, it was so good to catch up with old friends and reminisce about all the funny crazy [BLEEP] we got up to. Always in our hearts. What a surreal and sad day, said goodbye today to one of my childhood friends. First boy ever to break my heart ‘Deano’.”

Elsewhere, Kerry is currently playing the Wicked Queen in the production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. She added: “Honestly don’t know how the hell I just got through that last show.”

Read more: Kerry Katona has a ‘hole’ in her nose from drug use as she prepares for op after being told ‘it could all collapse’

What do you make of this story? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to have your say.