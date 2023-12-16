Kerry Katona shares heartache as her ex Deano dies: ‘First boy to break my heart’

Former Atomic Kitten Kerry Katona has paid tribute to her first love Deano in an emotional Instagram post.

The star revealed that her old childhood friend had died and she’d been to attend his funeral.

Kerry took to social media to say: “You’ll always be forever in our hearts, sooooooo many funny crazy memories we all made together!

“As sad as it was saying goodbye to you today it was so good to catch up with old friends and reminisce about all the funny crazy [bleep] we all got up to.”

Kerry Katona attends ex’s funeral

The star added: “Always in our [heart emojis]. What a surreal sad day. Said goodbye to one of my childhood friends! First boy ever to break my heart Deano!”

Former singer Kerry continued that she wasn’t sure how she made it through her panto performance that night. Kerry is currently starring as the Wicked Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in Lancashire.

She told her fans: “Honestly don’t know how the hell I just got through that last show!”

Tough time for Kerry

In fact, it’s been a really tough few weeks for the reality TV star. She had to rush nine-year-old daughter DJ, who she shared with the late George Kay, to hospital for an MRI.

Kerry told OK!: “I have health anxiety when it comes to DJ. I worry about her, especially recently as she’s had a few fainting spells.

“We took her for an MRI and the doctor found something. We’re waiting as her results have been sent to a neurosurgeon, but the doctor seems to think she’s alright.”

Kerry is also mum to Molly, 21, and 20-year-old Lilly with her ex Brian McFadden, and 16-year-old Heidi and Max, 15, with ex-partner Mark Croft.

