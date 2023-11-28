Kerry Katona has revealed that her daughter, Dylan Jorge, has had an MRI scan after “fainting” on a family holiday in Turkey.

The former Atomic Kitten singer, 43, said the family is still waiting for the MRI results.

Kerry Katona said she worries about her daughter DJ

Taking to her OK! column, Kerry admitted: “I have health anxiety when it comes to DJ. I worry about her, especially recently as she’s had a few fainting spells. We took her for an MRI and the doctor found something.

“We’re waiting as her results have been sent to a neurosurgeon, but the doctor seems to think she’s alright. He said that lots of us could have what she has but we’ve just not had MRIs,” she then added.

It comes after Kerry slammed followers as they called her Christmas tree “tacky.” The star – who claims to have made more than £1 million after starting up an OnlyFans account – confessed she feels “sorry for the trolls”.

She was keen to remind them that she has worked for everything she has in life.

She feels sorry for people who troll her

“I had some trolls commenting on the post of my house decorations, and, to be honest, I feel sorry for people who comment things like that on social media. I’ve worked for what I have and I want to treat my children – Why wouldn’t I?” she said.

Meanwhile, the former Loose Women panellist, who is engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney said that she wasn’t “bragging” over her fortune. But wants her children to understand how their own childhood differs from her own.

Kerry is mum to five children. She shares Molly, 21, and Lilly, 20, with ex Brian McFadden.

She shares Heidi, 16, and Max, 15, with ex Mark Croft, and nine-year-old DJ with George Kay.

Kerry Katona revealed how she wants her children to understand her childhood was different to theirs (Credit: Lorraine)

Back in 2022, Kerry revealed she would be moving to Marbella, Spain as she wanted to “wake up to sunshine” every single day.

She wrote in her column: “You can hop on a plane and be in Marbella in less time. So, that’s our plan. It’s exciting. We will start looking at schools soon to get an idea of what we’re getting into. So much of my work is online now, so it does make sense to think about a new start.”

