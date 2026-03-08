Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz’s fears of being ‘homeless again’ following ‘devastation’ at family farm

Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz were left reeling after a fierce storm tore through their farm, with Liz admitting they feared they could be made “homeless again”.

The dramatic scenes unfolded in last week’s episode of Fletchers’ Family Farm, as the couple surveyed the aftermath of extreme weather that battered their land.

Kelvin and Liz revealed that a storm had left them fearing for their home (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz feared being ‘homeless’ after storm

In a voiceover, Kelvin explained just how serious the damage had been.

He said: “Storm season is sweeping through the whole country, causing major floods and devastation. Our farm hasn’t escaped the impact.”

The pair inspected fallen trees and damaged fencing, including one large tree that toppled dangerously close to their family lodge.

Visibly shaken, Liz said: “Gosh, it’s hard to believe that the wind can blow that down, isn’t it?”

Kelvin then revealed just how narrowly they had avoided disaster, as that the tree had fallen only feet from their home.

Reflecting on the near miss, Liz admitted: “We would have been homeless again.”

The comment comes after the Fletcher family were forced to leave their farm last year following a catastrophic fire. Now, after battling flames and floods, the couple found themselves once again counting their blessings.

Liz added that the family had endured “every element now”, and had truly been “put to the test” over the past year.

The storm had also wreaked havoc elsewhere on the land, as Kelvin noted another huge tree had come down across fencing in the paddock. Thankfully, no animals were injured.

Kelvin and Liz bought the farm in 2021 (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

‘The first is the hardest’

The episode also featured an emotional milestone for the family as Kelvin prepared their first-ever calf, Sonic, for slaughter.

Opening up about the bittersweet moment, Kelvin said: “The day has arrived to say goodbye to our first-ever calf, Sonic. It’s bittersweet, really. It’s a bit of a weird one.”

He admitted the decision felt different from previous livestock losses. Sonic held special significance as the farm’s first cow.

Kelvin also added: “We’ll always remember Sonic. But they say the first is always the hardest.”

Fletchers’ Family Farm airs Sunday, March 8 at 11.25am on ITV1.

Read more: Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz make huge family farm announcement: ‘We are so thrilled!’

What do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!