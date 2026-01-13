Kelvin Fletcher leaves followers stunned as he poses with ‘twin’ brother

Actor and TV star Kelvin Fletcher left his followers stunned after he posed alongside his look-alike brother.

The former Emmerdale favourite, who famously played the role of Andy Sugden in the ITV soap opera, left the show in 2016. However, he has since remained a prominent face on television.

In 2015, he married his wife, Elizabeth Marsland, in a private ceremony. The pair share four children — daughter Marnie, nine, son Milo, five, and twin sons Maximus and Mateusz, three.

As Kelvin continues to keep his fans up to date with family life, his followers had to do a double-take when he shared a new family snapshot…

Kelvin and his wife Elizabeth share four children together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and look-alike brother

In an Instagram upload posted yesterday (January 12), Kelvin shared a carousel of images.

The first slide showed a photo of the actor alongside his brother Dean from when they were toddlers. In the following, Kelvin and his sibling posed in a huge group shot together with all their children.

For the final pic, the pair smiled on the sofa with their daughters.

“The sofa’s different but the love is the same, and we are now sharing it with our 8 beautiful children,” Kelvin wrote in his caption.

“Still my biggest supporter, my closest confidant and my deepest bond. I love you brother.”

‘Spitting image’

Kelvin’s followers immediately rushed to the comments to express how similar he and Dean look. So much so that many are surprised they aren’t twins.

“Wow, looks like you are twins xxx,” one user wrote.

“I thought this!!! Spitting image!” another replied.

“Oh wow, you are so alike x,” a third remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth echoed: “Blimey, Kelvin, you’re so alike. It’s great see you both and all the kiddies xx.”

