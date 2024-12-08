Kelvin Fletcher on ‘testing times’ at home as the last 10 years ‘haven’t always been easy’

Former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, who stars in Fletcher’s Family Farm this weekend, has opened up about married life, saying the last 10 years “haven’t always been easy”.

The 40-year old, who won Strictly in 2019, married fellow actor Liz Marsland at a secret ceremony in London in 2015. The pair first met when they were eight but didn’t form a relationship until 2009.

Since exchanging vows, Kelvin and Elizabeth have started a family, welcoming a son, Milo, daughter, Marnie, and twin boys, Mateusz and Maximus.

Kelvin Fletcher on ‘testing times’ during marriage to wife Liz

While Kelvin and Elizabeth are happily married, that doesn’t mean their marriage hasn’t come with its struggles. While appearing on the Ameliarate Through Wine podcast, Kelvin insisted you have to “work hard” with marriage, stating that “you take your vows”.

“You got to take those seriously for better or for worse. And in sickness and in health. And that is it. You know, there’s times through life, the colour of life, the variety of life you’ll get all of that,” he said.

“In the testing times you’ve got to have faith in what you are doing, and why you decided to take those vows, and see it through, as simple as that.”

Kelvin’s wife said they’re a ‘team’

Despite briefly splitting in 2010, Kelvin and Liz have been able to make their marriage work. In the same interview, Liz believed the secret to a happy relationship is laughing and working “your dreams out together”.

She added: “Don’t hold each other back. Just pursue what you need to do but do it as a team.”

As their family continues to blossom on our screens in Fletcher’s Family Farm, Kelvin took to Instagram to express how he hopes viewers will be able to “relate” to them.

“When we started this journey just over 2 years ago, as a family of 4, we didn’t know what to expect and we didn’t really have a template. It was just a case of jumping in, embracing the unknown and backing ourselves,” he wrote.

“Hopefully you can all relate to us and see that we are just a normal family who are trying to build a life full of adventure and discovery.”

