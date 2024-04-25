Kelvin Fletcher reveals daughter Marine has joined Hollyoaks

Former Emmerdale favourite Kelvin Fletcher has revealed his daughter Marnie has joined the cast of Hollyoaks. She is playing Freddie Roscoe’s daughter, Lexi.

Marnie made her on-screen debut last week and proud parents Kelvin and his wife Liz expressed how impressed they were with her on social media.

Kelvin shares Marnie with wife Liz (Credit: ITV)

Kelvin Fletcher reveals his daughter is in Hollyoaks

Sharing a video clip of her first scenes, as well as a picture of her beaming on set, Kelvin told how he was “emotional”.

“He wrote: “Marnie made her TV acting debut last week as she joined the fantastic cast of Hollyoaks.

“I was her ‘chaperone’ and I can’t begin to tell you the emotions I felt standing there watching. To be standing behind the camera, watching my 7yr old daughter act for the first time in front of the camera, brought so many feelings back to when I first started acting and it felt so surreal to be there witnessing it all again but this time, as a parent.”

He continued: “My heart was beaming with pride and it was genuinely one of the very few times I’ve felt completely fulfilled.

“To see your child find their passion and chase that feeling is one of the most beautiful and inspiring things to behold. What a moment for me and more importantly, what a moment for her. Well done darling.”

Kelvin then joked: “P.S. The same week she got that casting, I didn’t get two! Typical.”

His friends and former co-stars expressed how pleased they were with Marnie’s achievement in the comments.

Danny Miller, who plays Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale, said: “Always was going to be a star, lad.”

Emma Barton, aka EastEnders’ Honey Mitchell, added: “Oh I love this!!! Bless her!”

Other fans agreed with several commenting: “She’s an absolute natural.”

“Just wow – go Marnie. What a star,” said another. Further users agreed with the sentiment also calling her “a star”.

Marnie stars alongside her whole family in their reality show (Credit: ITV)

Fletchers’ Family Farm

Kelvin’s wife, and Marnie’s mum, Liz, also shared her pride on her own Instagram account. “We couldn’t be prouder of Marnie joining the cast of Hollyoaks and last week her very first scene was aired!” she said.

“Day one she walked on set like she’s been doing it for 20 years. What a girl.”

Marnie is already known to fans of Kelvin’s after her appearances in the family’s show Fletchers’ Family Farm. Former Strictly champion Kelvin decided to buy and run a 120-acre holding on the edge of the Peak District in 2021.

A TV crew followed them and the first series aired in 2022, with a second moving to ITV in 2023. Kelvin said he had been planning on hitting Hollywood, but the 2020 pandemic halted his dream.

After a different adventure, they decided to try farming instead. After playing farmer Andy Sugden in Emmerdale for 20 years he joked: “The irony is I played a farmer and now I have become a farmer!”

