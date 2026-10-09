Kelsey Parker shares heartbreaking tribute to son Phoenix one month after giving birth: ‘I was made to feel like I’d done something wrong’

Kelsey Parker has marked a year since baby son Phoenix’s death with a tribute and plea for bereaved families.

In an Instagram post shared on Friday, she described continuing distress over how she was treated after giving birth.

She shared the tribute during Baby Loss Awareness Week, using her platform to speak for other grieving families.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Parker (@being_kelsey)

Kelsey Parker describes distress after son Phoenix’s birth

Kelsey said the hours following Phoenix’s birth remained difficult to process.

“And on the worst day of my life, I was made to feel like I’d done something wrong,” she explained.

Kelsey described feeling that she needed to explain herself, despite having just given birth and lost her baby. She said she still thinks about those hours and worries other mothers are experiencing similar treatment.

Her appeal was directed at professionals meeting families immediately after a loss. She asked them to choose their words carefully, saying those encounters can stay with parents for life.

“No parent should then have to fight to be treated with dignity, kindness and compassion,” she continued.

Kelsey’s son Phoenix was stillborn a year ago (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey’s family welcomes daughter River

Phoenix was stillborn at 39 weeks last October. Kelsey said she gave birth to him at home.

She and partner Will Lindsay have since welcomed daughter River, who is now a month old.

Kelsey also has two older children with her late husband, The Wanted singer Tom Parker. Tom died from a brain tumour aged 33.

During a recent Good Morning Britain appearance, Kelsey spoke about the strain of her pregnancy with River.

She told Susanna Reid and Ed Balls that her older children were delighted to have a baby sister. However, she also recalled their anxiety whenever she went into hospital for checks during the pregnancy.

Kelsey said support from people following her online had helped her through that difficult period. She described River as a source of hope after the family’s losses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Parker (@being_kelsey)

Kelsey Parker invites parents to remember their babies

In her anniversary tribute, Kelsey invited bereaved parents to share their babies’ names in the comments, if they felt comfortable.

Kelsey promised to read every name and asked followers to share her message with anyone who might need it.

She ended with a promise to her son: “Phoenix, I will spend the rest of my life making sure your little life makes a difference.”

Anyone affected by baby loss can contact Sands on its free helpline, 0808 164 3332.

Read more: Kelsey Parker doesn’t hold back after troll tells her to ‘move on’ from late husband Tom

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