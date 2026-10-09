This Morning viewers accuse Ben Shephard of ‘farting’ live on air: ‘He’s the culprit’

This Morning viewers have been debating whether a presenter passed wind during a live moment on the show yesterday (Oct 8).

The debate followed a TikTok post featuring Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley, as reported by The Sun.

Some commenters singled out Ben, while another wondered whether the apparent noise was simply a sound effect. Neither host addressed the moment on air.

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard hosted Thursday’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning clip sparks a TikTok guessing game

The person who uploaded the footage invited fellow viewers to decide who might have been responsible.

They asked: “Which one of them farted?” The same user quickly followed that question with their own suggestion: “Ben looks guilty to me.”

“Ben’s face, he’s the culprit,” another insisted.

“Breaking news or wind,” a third joked.

Not all the comments backed that interpretation, however.

One person wrote: “I thought that was a sound effect!”

Neither Cat or Ben addressed the noise (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley continue with This Morning

The clip caught Ben and Cat as they introduced what was still to come on the ITV morning programme.

On the show, they welcomed multiple guests, including Busted star Matt Willis and comedian Julian Clary.

However, their preview became the focus of the TikTok discussion, rather than the forthcoming items they were introducing.

The pair carried on with the show as normal, without stopping to discuss the apparent noise.

So, did someone actually pass wind? That remains unconfirmed, despite the confident verdicts from some commenters.

The online accusations do not establish that Ben was responsible. Nor do they confirm that Cat caused the sound, or that either presenter passed wind at all.

The sound-effect suggestion was also a viewer’s interpretation, not an explanation offered by the programme.

For now, it’s a guessing game rather than a confirmed on-air mishap.

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