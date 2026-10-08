Strictly star Shirley Ballas ‘falling head over heels’ for younger dancer after his ex-fiancée speaks out: ‘She couldn’t care less about what she thinks’

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas is said to be standing firm as controversy grows around her reported relationship with Giuseppe Nonnis.

Heat reports that criticism from his former fiancée has not changed the Strictly judge’s feelings towards Giuseppe.

The latest Shirley Ballas and Giuseppe Nonnis romance claims have now brought an allegation of betrayal into public view.

His former fiancée, dancer Dasha Chesnokova, claims any romance between the pair would represent a personal betrayal.

However, a source told Heat that Shirley remains determined to continue the reported relationship.

Shirley is reportedly dating a younger dancer (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas faces claim from Giuseppe Nonnis’s ex-fiancée

Dasha, 38, said she and Giuseppe were engaged for four years before separating in August. She claimed she had confided in Shirley when their relationship ran into trouble.

Dasha also described Shirley as her mentor for almost 20 years and said she introduced the pair. Dasha told The Sun: “Shirley was my mentor for nearly two decades, and I introduced her to Giuseppe.”

“She knew how much we loved each other, so to be with him romantically would be the ultimate betrayal.”

Her account remains an allegation concerning a reported private relationship.

ED! has contacted Shirley’s reps for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shirley Ballas (@shirleyballas)

Shirley reportedly refuses to be swayed

A source told Heat that the attention has made no difference to Shirley’s feelings.

“Her relationship with Giuseppe is raising a lot of eyebrows, but his ex coming out of the woodwork hasn’t made any difference to her feelings for him,” they said.

“She doesn’t care what other people are saying – if anything, it just makes her even more determined to do what she wants.”

The sources continued: “She feels she’s looking better than ever – she’s in great shape, and she and G have fantastic chemistry. She’s falling head over heels for him. She doesn’t care about the age difference and couldn’t care less about what his ex thinks – she feels she’s just looking for attention.”

The insider said Giuseppe helped her move forward after Danny Taylor, whose engagement to Shirley ended in 2024.

Heat reports Shirley and Giuseppe became close at the Blackpool Dance Festival earlier this year.

Before Danny, Shirley had been married to dancers Sammy Stopford and Corky Ballas.

She shares a son, Mark, with Corky.

Read now: Strictly star Shirley Ballas ‘could lose judging role’ following bond with young dancer: ‘This issue is widely discussed’

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