Frank Carr has died aged 35, prompting heartfelt tributes to the farmer who appeared on BBC’s Countryfile.

Farmers Guardian announced his death on social media. Messages since the announcement have highlighted his contribution to farming and offered support to his family.

Frank Carr remembered by the farming community

Farmers Guardian editor Katie Jones also paid tribute, praising his talent and his commitment to British farming’s future.

Her tribute recognised the people who encountered Frank through farming, industry work and appearances in the farming media. She highlighted his dedication to his family, livestock and land, alongside his work within the industry.

Frank Carr appeared on an episode of Countryfile (Credit: BBC)

Frank Carr’s farm and Countryfile appearance

Frank worked at Lee Gate Farm in Malhamdale, North Yorkshire. He was the fourth generation of his family to work in farming.

On Countryfile, he showed viewers the realities of lambing season, with newborn lambs appearing alongside him. He discussed the challenges of caring for mothers and lambs with presenter Adam Henson.

Farmers Guardian said the family enterprise covered more than 2,000 acres within the Yorkshire Dales National Park. That included both land they owned and rented.

Their beef and sheep operation had around 250 breeding cows and 1,300 breeding ewes. They also kept store and finished cattle.

Frank had spoken proudly about the farm’s heritage and his determination to carry it forward, Farmers Guardian said.

Frank Carr’s role as a farming ambassador

Beyond Countryfile, Frank also contributed to Farmers Guardian’s Next Generation Hill Farmers series, filming a segment for the publication.

He was also a campaign ambassador for #Farm24, a celebration of British farming. The Farmers Guardian initiative ran across digital and social media over 24 hours.

Read more: Countryfile star Adam Henson, 60, shares end-of-life admission as he admits: ‘I’m hoping my children will be rich enough’

The publication’s tribute also highlighted his commitment to the next generation.

Katie said: “He was a true friend of FG. His loss, at just 35, is immeasurably sad.”

Many other tributes poured in on Farmers Guardian’s Facebook page. One person commented: “How terribly sad. I saw the Countryfile episode and thought what a superb advocate for farming this young man was.”

Another wrote: “This is desperately sad. He was inspiring on Countryfile only a short time ago.”

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