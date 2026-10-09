Cheryl and fellow Voice coach Aitch have behind-the-scenes ‘spark’: ‘They’re both really happy to have found each other’

Cheryl is reportedly keen to collaborate with Aitch, amid claims of a spark during The Voice UK filming.

A source told Heat that their connection has inspired Cheryl to consider writing songs again. The Girls Aloud star, 43, is said to be enjoying getting to know the 26-year-old rapper. However, the source stressed that things remain at an early stage.

Cheryl is keen to work with Aitch outside of The Voice UK (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Cheryl and Aitch spark romance claims

According to Heat’s source, Cheryl hoped returning to work would help her meet people beyond her usual circle. Dating apps reportedly don’t feel like an option for her.

The source claimed she expected new friendships, but her connection with Aitch has felt like something more.

“It’s early days, but there’s definitely a spark between them,” the source told Heat.

Cheryl is reportedly keeping the details of their connection to herself. Heat’s source also claimed she hasn’t experienced these feelings for years.

“This is what she’s been really craving – a bit of excitement and attention from someone,” the source added.

Cheryl considering new music with Aitch

Beyond television, the source suggests their shared musical interests could lead Cheryl back into the studio.

Her last solo single, Let You, came out in 2019, seven years ago. The song reached number 57, her second-lowest chart placing. That followed earlier solo success, including the number-one hit Fight For This Love.

The reported ambition is to write again with Aitch, someone she would particularly like to work alongside.

“She’s feeling inspired and wants to start writing songs again – she’s really keen to collaborate with Aitch,” the source claimed.

“They’re both really happy to have found each other and are excited about where the journey is going to take them.”

Like Cheryl, Aitch will be making his Voice UK coach debut (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Cheryl returns to The Voice UK after six years

The coaching role brings Cheryl back to television after six years away, with filming now underway. She joins close friend will.i.am and Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland on the panel.

Heat reported that fans were delighted by the announcement.

Cheryl had stepped back from TV to focus on raising her son. His father, her former partner Liam Payne, died aged 31 in Argentina in 2024. She and the former One Direction singer had been together for two years.

Cheryl’s relationship history includes marriages to footballer Ashley Cole and restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini. Her marriage to Ashley ended in 2010, after four years. She and Jean-Bernard separated less than two years after marrying.

Heat says Cheryl has been single for eight years.

Read more: Stunned Cheryl ‘beside herself’ amid The Voice UK controversy: ‘She feels the damage has been done’

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