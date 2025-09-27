Kelsey Parker has hit back at the trolls who cruelly mocked her following the death of baby Phoenix earlier this year.

The 35-year-old was due to welcome a baby boy with her boyfriend, Will Lindsay. However, sadly, baby Phoenix was stillborn 39 weeks into the pregnancy.

Kelsey Parker on loss of her baby

Kelsey shared the heartbreaking news that Phoenix was stillborn back in June.

“Phoenix Parker-Lindsay, you will forever be loved,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. She also shared a poem that read: “The world grew quiet as you arrived. So loved, so longed for, yet not alive. Our precious boy, our angel light. Born with wings, took silent flight.

“We named you Phoenix, brave and bright. A soul of love, of warmth and light. Though we never heard you cry, you’ll live in hearts that won’t ask why,” she then continued.

“No breath you drew, no eyes to see. Still, you mean everything to me. You’ll journey with us, softly near, in every sigh, in every tear.”

Speaking to The Sun, Kelsey opened up about the abuse she received following the death of her baby. Phoenix’s sad passing came just three years after the death of her husband, Tom Parker. Tom died aged 33 in 2022 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. They shared two children, Aurelia, five, and Bodhi, four.

Kelsey has spoken out about the trolling (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey Parker on sickening trolling following death of baby Phoenix

“There were comments like ‘karma’… I mean, that just shocks me. Someone else said I deserved for my baby to die. How can anyone think someone deserves to lose their baby? That’s what they were insinuating – that I deserved this pain, this loss,” she said.

Branding the comments she received “sickening”, Kelsey said it was also all “heartbreaking” as she wasn’t able to protect baby Phoenix.

She then said that the abuse has “ripple effects”. She explained that it doesn’t just affect her, but also affects her family, and Tom Parker’s family too.

Kelsey went on to say that she’s had “so much hate” since Tom died, and she “couldn’t bear” the comments she was receiving.

Kelsey on her plans for the future

Speaking about her plans for the future, Kelsey confessed she’s always wanted four children, and hopes to grow her family “when the time is right”.

However, she admitted she’s aware that she’ll be “judged” if she has another baby “soon”.

Kelsey then went on to reveal a heartbreaking question her daughter, Aurelia, has been asking.

“Aurelia is always asking, ‘Why? Why isn’t Phoenix here?’ And the answers I was giving her weren’t the ones she wanted. She was looking for a reason, for something that made sense – but sometimes, there just isn’t a reason. And that’s what I told her,” she said.

Kelsey then revealed that she and Will will be honouring Phoenix by placing a plaque for him on a bench she has for Tom, in a secret spot in Kent.

“Someone said to me that Tom is now looking after Will’s son in heaven, because Will is looking after Tom’s children here on earth. And to me, that’s such a beautiful way to think of it. And I really do believe Tom is looking after Phoenix for us,” she said.

