Kelsey Parker shares emotional gift in honour of late baby Phoenix: ‘A part of him is still here with us’

Kelsey Parker, the widow of Tom Parker, has revealed an emotional gift she received to honour her late baby Phoenix.

Phoenix was stillborn 39 weeks into Kelsey‘s pregnancy earlier this summer. The 35-year-old was due to welcome her baby with boyfriend Will Lindsay.

Kelsey Parker shares emotional gift honouring baby Phoenix

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Friday, September 19), Kelsey shared a picture of a beautiful present she’d received to honour her late son, Phoenix.

The gift in question is a stunning painting, depicting a phoenix showing its wings in front of a bright evening sky.

Phoenix’s name has been written next to the beautiful piece of art.

“After our sweet Phoenix passed, Will’s godmother Teresa gave us the most magical gift a painting for our baby boy, so we can always hold him close in our hearts. I find such comfort standing in front of it, as if a part of him is still here with us,” Kelsey captioned the post.

“Though our little one cannot come back, he was with us for nine beautiful months. He lived in us, he grew with us, and he will always be a part of us. He was, and forever will be, our Phoenix,” she then added.

Kelsey’s followers loved the gift (Credit: ITV)

Fans gush over ‘powerful’ tribute

Kelsey’s followers took to the comment section to share their love for the stunning gift.

“This little boy will never be forgotten. I’m honoured to have painted this for him,” the artist commented.

“So beautiful Kelsey. And his beautiful little cells live in you now and will forever. I’m sending such a cuddle your way,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful, touching and so powerful,” another gushed.

“Owh that is beautiful sending you love xxx,” a third said.

“That’s absolutely incredible,” another added.

“So so beautiful Kelsey,” a fifth then said.

Kelsey got a tattoo for Phoenix (Credit: Instagram)

Kelsey’s tattoo for Phoenix

Last month, Kelsey revealed that she’d got a tattoo in honour of baby Phoenix.

The inking depicts a phoenix rising towards the sky. “Hope,” is written on its belly, and two butterflies can be seen flying with it.

“My little Phoenix with me every day,” she captioned the clip.

In the original caption, Kelsey explained why she was getting it done. She said: “I used to send Tom a quote about a Phoenix to encourage him to rise up. This past year has shown me whatever happens I can rise up. So I wanted to get this tattoo for all of us.

“A phoenix. Hope because that’s all we have and had. Two butterflies for Rae and Bo, and now that Tom is flying with them. And a star because he always is our star.”

“So beautiful how this tattoo links Tom and little Phoenix. He was always meant to be,” one follower commented.

