Walking Dead star Kelley Mack’s emotional message to fans before tragic death aged 33

Walking Dead actress Kelley Mack shared an emotional message to her followers just months before her heartbreaking death.

Yesterday (August 5), the family of the American star announced the heartbreaking news that she had died at age 33 following her battle with a rare form of brain cancer called glioma.

In an Instagram post, they wrote: “Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present. Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies. She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express.”

Walking Dead star Kelley Mack final message to fans

On her X, formerly known as Twitter, account, Kelley shared an emotional quote on May 27, which marked her final post on the social media app.

“”The only person who needs to believe in you is you.” – Unknown,” she wrote.

The post has since been rediscovered by her followers, who have been paying tribute to her.

‘You left us too soon’

“Rest in peace, Kelley. You left us too soon,” one person wrote.

“It was an honor and privilege getting to know you for a brief time, talking about fear of spiders, and other lil things. Gone way too soon. You deserve a new resurrection,” another person shared.

Elsewhere, other tributes have been shared to her Instagram page.

The Walking Dead director Michael E Satrazemis expressed: “I was lucky enough to create with Kelley on TWD. A bright light on every level. All my love to those who love her.”

Actor Anthony Michael Lopez said: “My deepest condolences, Kelley was such a sweet and happy soul and I’m happy to have met her. She fought so hard. Sending her and your family lots of light and love. Rest easy Kelley.”

Outside of The Walking Dead, Kelley appeared in other well-known shows such as 9-1-1 and Chicago Med.

